Stray Kids, Twenty One Pilots feature on new 'Arcane' soundtrack

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 13, 2024 | 1:36pm
Top, from left: Lee Know, Han, Hyunjin, Changbin, Seungmin, (bottom, from left) I.N, Felix and Bang Chan with surprise banners from their fans a.k.a. Stays.
Stray Kids via X, formerly Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming soundtrack of Netflix's "Arcane" will feature new music from K-pop boy band Stray Kids and American duo Twenty One Pilots.

"Arcane" is an adult animated series set in the world of video game "League of Legends," with Filipino-American Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell leading the voice cast.

The first season from 2021 was well-received by fans and critics alike, even appealing to those not familiar with the game, leading to a second and final season coming out this November.

The show's original soundtrack featuring music from Imagine Dragons and Sting, which led to 5 billion global streams to date, also recevied positive feedback. 

Riot Games, the developer behind "League of Legends," and Virgin Music Group released the full list of artists appearing on the second season soundtrack. They include King Princess, Stromae, Marcus King, Ashnikko, d4vd, and award-winning actress-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arcane (@arcaneshow)

Stray Kids recorded the new track "Come Play" with Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko. The K-pop group said it is very passionate about both "Arcane" and "League of Legends."

"Our single 'Come Play' has a dynamic taste to it, bringing all sorts of voices and languages together. We enjoy playing 'League of Legends,' and we're excited for fans to hear this song and see the second season of 'Arcane!'" Stray Kids added.

Twenty One Pilots, meanwhile, contributed with "The Line," which comes just months after the duo's seventh album "Clancy."

Vocalist Tyler Joseph shared that he wrote the new track inspired by the first season and "how the idea of family and who can make up your family sits within the central theme, and how music contributed to bringing that to life within the world of 'Arcane.'"

RELATED: Chester Bennington son against Emily Armstrong; new Linkin Park co-vocalist addresses issue

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

NETFLIX

TWENTY ONE PILOTS
