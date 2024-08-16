Jayda set to release 'Sad Girl Hours' album

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jayda is set to release her much-anticipated album “Sad Girl Hours” this August 30.

The daughter of Dingdong Avanzado and Jessa Zaragosa continues to carve out her own unique space in the music scene with her introspective lyrics, captivating melodies, and a voice that resonates deeply with her audience.

With the album, she offers fans a deeply personal concept album that chronicles the emotional journey of growing pains, healing, and the realizations that come with heartbreak.

One of the tracks in the album, “Loved for Once,” is a pop ballad that stands out not only for its lyrical depth but also for its tender and vulnerable delivery. Jayda described the song as an exploration of the universal desire to be loved and accepted for who you truly are.

“Loved for Once is very close to my heart. It’s about the yearning we all have to be chosen, not for who we could be, but for who we are right now,” Jayda shared.

Jayda’s evolution as an artist is evident in the fresh direction she has taken with “Loved for Once.” Originally written in 2021, the song has since been refined to reflect her growth and maturity.

“I connect with this song differently now than when I first wrote it,” she said.

“Vocally, I’ve pushed myself to bring out the nuances and emotions that come from my experiences over the past few years. It’s a reflection of where I am now, both as a person and as an artist.”

The track’s dreamy synth-pop sound, combined with Jayda’s heartfelt lyrics, showcases her versatility and deep connection to her music.

“I’ve always been drawn to introspective songwriting,” Jayda said.

“This song, in particular, is less about telling a specific story and more about expressing an internal dialogue — a message to the universe about wanting to be loved right,” she added.

Jayda’s journey in the music industry has been nothing short of inspiring. As she continues to make a name for herself, her upcoming releases promise to dive even deeper into her artistry. Fans can also look forward to a visual component accompanying “Loved for Once,” as Jayda hints at exciting projects that will further showcase her creative vision.

As she shares “Sad Girl Hours” with the world, Jayda leaves a message for those who, like her, are still waiting for someone to choose them: “During the whole process of waiting, it’s important to choose yourself. That way, no matter what happens, you’ll find some level of contentment, and you’ll be okay.”

“Sad Girl Hours” is set to be released on August 30 with “Loved for Once” leading the charge as a testament to Jayda’s talent and heartfelt artistry. The album is a must-listen for anyone who has ever had to mend a broken heart and hold on to the hope of healing.

