The Rolling Stones sets final North American performance

In this file photo (from left) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — The Ozark Mountains of Missouri will rock as the ancient hills, valleys and lakes never have when The Rolling Stones light up Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on July 21.

It would be The Stones’ last performance on their final North American tour, and Thunder Ridge has been chosen as the venue for it. This was announced by Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge

The concert promises to be one of the most memorable and highly anticipated concert events ever. It is a pairing of the World’s Greatest Rock-and-Roll Band and the most breathtaking and awe-inspiring outdoor amphitheater in all of North America.

The Thunder Ridge concert stop is part of the Hackney Diamonds Tour ’24 for The Rolling Stones, which includes 20 performances in 16 cities. This is an additional date added to the series, and tickets will go on sale Friday, May 31, and will be available at ThunderRidgeNatureArena.com.

“We’re honored to host The Rolling Stones at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena and to showcase the amazing beauty of the Ozarks to music fans of all generations,” said Johnny Morris, visionary conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops. “The Stones are the most iconic rock-and-roll band ever, and we know they will put on a remarkable show that no one will ever forget! Their appearance will become a part of the history of this beautiful mountain in the Ozarks.”

Thunder Ridge is a world-class destination admired by legends of rock.

How was the venue chosen? Representatives from The Rolling Stones scouted Thunder Ridge by attending the sold-out Garth Brooks concert in September 2022. After attending the show, the team reported back that Thunder Ridge was one of the most extraordinary and beautiful event venues they had ever seen.

The Rolling Stones keyboard player Chuck Leavell (right) caught and released this magnificent king salmon while fishing with Johnny Morris (left) in Canada.

A legendary night of entertainment began on a fishing trip with two of the leading conservationists of our time.

A partnership between The Rolling Stones, the Ozarks and Johnny Morris is something few would have expected; but, in fact, it was relationship that was decades in the making.

More than 20 years ago, The Stones’ renowned keyboard and piano player, Chuck Leavell, joined Johnny Morris in celebrating the opening of a Bass Pro Shops branch near Chuck’s home in Macon, Georgia. Out of this shared experience, Johnny and Chuck developed a special friendship founded on conservation, a love of the outdoors and shared fishing adventures. And now their adventure continues with a concert unlike anything that has ever been seen in the Ozarks.

A noted conservationist, Leavell is one of only three recipients of an Honorary Forest Ranger award from the United States Forest Service and is also a past recipient of the National Outstanding Tree Farmer award. Johnny Morris, also a legend in conservation, is a recipient of the prestigious Audubon Medal, considered by many to be the highest award in conservation. In the 114-year history of Audubon, there have been only 57 recipients for this prestigious award.

An awe-inspiring, nature-based entertainment venue was carefully picked.

The Rolling Stones concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena underscores Johnny’s commitment to create one of the finest outdoor entertainment venues in North America and shares the beauty of his beloved Ozarks with others for generations to come. It’s more than just a place for spectacular concerts, rodeos and conventions. The property has been placed in a not-for-profit foundation, and all proceeds from events at the arena will go to further enhance the facilities and support conservation.

Located at about 1,200 acres near Ridgedale in Missouri, Thunder Ridge is adjacent to the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge on land originally purchased by Johnny Morris about 30 years ago. For the past decade, it has accommodated large gatherings, including concerts by Garth Brooks, Hank Williams Jr., Chris Janson, Dierks Bentley, Tracy Lawrence and other major acts.

It also has hosted air shows, hot air balloon shows, the U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship, the U.S. Open National Bass Tournament, the National 4-H Youth Council, rodeos, conventions, symposiums and special events and is set to host nature-based activities for all ages and interests for years to come.

Over the last 60 years, The Rolling Stones have defined the rock-and-roll movement, led by vocalist Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards. The group has an estimated album sales of 250 million, making them one of the best-selling musical artists of all time.

The Stones have released 30 studio albums, 23 live albums and 12 official compilation albums; and CNN has called them “far and away the most successful act in rock today.” The Grammy Award-winning band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and the U.K. Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and have been ranked by music-industry watchdogs Billboard magazine and Rolling Stone magazine as one of the greatest bands of all time

This tour is in support of their widely heralded "Hackney Diamonds" album release from 2022, which received rave reviews from fans and music critics everywhere.

RELATED: Maroon 5's Adam Levine reacts to Mick Jagger dancing to 'Moves Like Jagger'