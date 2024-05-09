Olivia Rodrigo to visit Philippines for the first time for 'Guts' tour

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Manila for the first time with her Guts World Tour.

In her Instagram story, Olivia announced that she will tour Asia and Australia starting this September.

Her Manila concert has no dates yet.

"Stay tuned Manila," she wrote.

Olivia will kick off her Asia tour in Bangkok starting September 16, and continue through Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney.

Last December, Olivia hinted that she will go to the Philippines for a concert.

Olivia was asked about her production expectation for her upcoming "Guts" tour.

"I'm so stoked. I think it's going to be so much fun to play those kinds of rock songs in an arena too. I'm so excited to feel that energy," Olivia answered.

"I'm so excited to go places that I haven't been before. I'm really excited to go to the Philippines — I've never been — so that's going to be fun."

