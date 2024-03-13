^

Music

'Love Is All That Matters' singer Eric Carmen passes away

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 1:06pm
'Love Is All That Matters' singer Eric Carmen passes away
American singer Eric Carmen
Paul Stanley via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — American singer-songwriter Eric Carmen has passed away. He was 74. 

On his official website, his wife Amy Carmen announced the singer's passing. 

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen.

"Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend.

"It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy."

Amy asked for privacy as they mourn the passing of the hit maker. 

"Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss.

“Love Is All That Matters...Faithful and Forever,” she ended the statement. 

Eric was the lead vocalist of pop rock band The Raspberries in the 1970s. 

After the disbandment, Eric became a solo artist with hits "All By Myself" and "Love Is All That Matters."

RELATED'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

vuukle comment

ERIC CARMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ed Sheeran sings 'Maybe The Night' with Ben&Ben during Manila 2024 concert
3 days ago

Ed Sheeran sings 'Maybe The Night' with Ben&Ben during Manila 2024 concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Another local band had an unforgettable moment performing with an internationally renowned artist after vocalist brothers Miguel...
Music
fbtw
Sandara Park, apl.de.ap collaborate for '2 Proud'
4 days ago

Sandara Park, apl.de.ap collaborate for '2 Proud'

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Filipino-American rapper apl.de.ap and Korean singer Sandara Park have joined forces for the song "2 Proud."
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Calum Scott surprises fans with mall karaoke performance
4 days ago

WATCH: Calum Scott surprises fans with mall karaoke performance

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
British singer-songwriter Calum Scott surprised Filipino fans when he gave a surprise public performance with a karaoke ...
Music
fbtw
Clark Aurora Festival partners with FWD to provide insurance to attendees
5 days ago

Clark Aurora Festival partners with FWD to provide insurance to attendees

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Aurora Music Festival Clark 2024 announced that FWD Life Insurance as its official partner providing insurance to its at...
Music
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo wants to collaborate with BTS' Jungkook
6 days ago

Sarah Geronimo wants to collaborate with BTS' Jungkook

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
One artist that Filipino pop singer Sarah Geronimo hopes to have a chance working with is Jungkook from the Korean boy band...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with