'Love Is All That Matters' singer Eric Carmen passes away

MANILA, Philippines — American singer-songwriter Eric Carmen has passed away. He was 74.

On his official website, his wife Amy Carmen announced the singer's passing.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen.

"Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend.

"It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy."

Amy asked for privacy as they mourn the passing of the hit maker.

"Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss.

“Love Is All That Matters...Faithful and Forever,” she ended the statement.

Eric was the lead vocalist of pop rock band The Raspberries in the 1970s.

After the disbandment, Eric became a solo artist with hits "All By Myself" and "Love Is All That Matters."

RELATED: 'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68