Paramore clears social media, website following 'uncertainty' comment

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Paramore were left in confusion and disarray after the rock band's social media accounts and website were wiped, as was the Instagram account of vocalist Hayley Williams who just turned 35 years old.

All posts on Paramore's Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, accounts were taken down and only have generic gray user pictures for display.

The same photo is the display for the band's Facebook account, which has retained previous posts, the last being a birthday greeting for guitarist Taylor York.

Meanwhile, the landing page for Paramore's official website paramore.net reads "404 Not Found. The requested URL was not found on this server."

This comes on the heels of the band recently sharing a quote from an interview with entertainment website UPROXX about Paramore's future.

"Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they're at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close," read the excerpt. "They've now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there's a level of uncertainty."

In the interview, Williams mentioned still being each other's community while drummer Zac Farro hoped to continue "building the Paramore empire."

"This Is Why" released last February is Paramore's sixth album and the band's first in as many years, the tour for which ended in November save for one final concert in São Paulo, Brazil on March 24.

Paramore is also set to be the opening act for the European leg of Taylor Swift's ongoing "Eras Tour."

The band is best known for hits such as "The Only Exception," "That's What You Get," "Decode," "Still Into You," "Misery Business," "Brick by Boring Brick," "Ain't It Fun," and "Playing God."

