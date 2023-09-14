G Music Fest 2023 to attempt to become 1st eco-friendly concert with all-Filipino lineup

Clockwise: Paul Pablo, Nobita, and PLAYERTWO are all part of the all-local lineup for the 2023 G Music Fest

MANILA, Philippines — Globe will celebrate the G Music Fest as part of this year's 917 G Day celebrations with a lineup entirely composed of local acts from around the country.

The 2023 G Music Fest will take place at the Ayala Circuit Makati Event Grounds on September 16, Saturday, with the promise of going "bigger and better" than past editions.

The all-local lineup includes bands Urbandub, December Avenue, The Itchyworms, Lola Amour, Mayonnaise, Nobita, Munimuni, I Belong To The Zoo, Dilaw, and Sugarcane, artists Ace Banzuelo, Paul Pablo, Syd Hartha, PLAYERTWO, and Joem, girl group BINI, and the queens of "Drag Race Philippines."

One of the focuses of this year's G Music Fest is "uplifting lives and experiences that bring Filipinos closer to their dreams" through passions of all kinds, hence a Creator Hub will be stationed at the festival venue this weekend.

LOOK: Nobita, PlayerTwo, and Paul Pablo perform at Bonifacio Global City’s Revel at the Palace for the 917 GDay press conference.



The three artists are part of an all-local line-up for the 2023 GMusic Fest on September 16. @PhilstarShowbiz @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/TziOcwCPBz — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) September 12, 2023

The Creator Hub will have different areas for guests to explore their passions: a creator workshop, a podcast studio, a DJ booth, and a busker stage.

On top of giving out exclusive event merchandise, the G Music Fest will attempt to become the first sustainable concert — from development to execution — through the promotion of eco-friendly practices. These include bringing personal water bottles and/or jugs, limited use of single-use plastics among concessionaires, water efficient portalets, manned waster bins, and provided electric vehicles to and from the venue.

As for the grand day itself September 17 (9/17), simultaneous events will be held all around Bonifacio Global City as part of the G Creator Con.

Leading the convention are the Creator Talks from actress-singer Nadine Lustre, Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Habijan, Cinemalaya 2023 Best Actress Pat Tingjuy, "Drag Race Philippines" Season 1 finalist Eva Le Queen, and Lola Amour vocalist Pio Dumayas.

