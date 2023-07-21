'All of you sing like crazy': Daniel Caesar impressed anew with Filipino fans

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian soul-R&B-jazz fusion artist Daniel Caesar serenaded Filipino fans in a solid concert held at the World Trade Center last Wednesday.

Daniel opened the concert with his hit song "Ocho Rio" that brought cheers to Filipinos from different parts of the country.

Philstar.com asked concertgoers where they came from and Daniel fans' said that they are from Cebu, Bohol, and Davao, to name a few. They said that they didn't want to miss the chance to see the Canadian sensation perform live.

Daniel teased his Filipino fans that they were “shockingly” quiet as the concert started.

“How you guys doing? You guys are shockingly quiet tonight, it's kind of crazy," Daniel joked in front of thousands of screaming fans.

"Last time, pre-COVID, you guys have more strength," he added, teasing his Filipino fans.

The venue became a huge videoke house as Daniel sang his songs "Let Me Go," "Entropy," "Do You Like Me?," "Open Up," "Valentina," and "Always."

“It's really good to be back. I love it over here, you guys are f*cking best,” he said.

“That's my favorite part of going here. Because all of you sing like crazy,” he added.

He also sang his new song "Indecisive."

Daniel then showcased his guitar prowess as he sang acoustic songs such as "Violet," "Best Part," and "Invinsible."

He punctuated his two-hour concert with "Please Do Not Lean," "Cyanide," "Disillusioned," and "Unstoppable."

His Filipino fans, however, asked for more, so he came back on stage to deliver an encore performance of "Japanese Denim," Are You Okay," "Sparks" and "Get You."

