^

Music

'All of you sing like crazy': Daniel Caesar impressed anew with Filipino fans

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 12:12pm
'All of you sing like crazy': Daniel Caesar impressed anew with Filipino fans
Canadian soul-R&B-jazz fusion artist Daniel Caesar
Karpos via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian soul-R&B-jazz fusion artist Daniel Caesar serenaded Filipino fans in a solid concert held at the World Trade Center last Wednesday. 

Daniel opened the concert with his hit song "Ocho Rio" that brought cheers to Filipinos from different parts of the country.

Philstar.com asked concertgoers where they came from and Daniel fans' said that they are from Cebu, Bohol, and Davao, to name a few. They said that they didn't want to miss the chance to see the Canadian sensation perform live. 

Daniel teased his Filipino fans that they were “shockingly” quiet as the concert started. 

“How you guys doing? You guys are shockingly quiet tonight, it's kind of crazy," Daniel joked in front of thousands of screaming fans. 

"Last time, pre-COVID, you guys have more strength," he added, teasing his Filipino fans. 

The venue became a huge videoke house as Daniel sang his songs "Let Me Go," "Entropy," "Do You Like Me?," "Open Up," "Valentina," and "Always."

“It's really good to be back. I love it over here, you guys are f*cking best,” he said.  

“That's my favorite part of going here. Because all of you sing like crazy,” he added. 

He also sang his new song "Indecisive."

Daniel then showcased his guitar prowess as he sang acoustic songs such as "Violet," "Best Part," and "Invinsible." 

He punctuated his two-hour concert with "Please Do Not Lean," "Cyanide," "Disillusioned," and "Unstoppable."

His Filipino fans, however, asked for more, so he came back on stage to deliver an encore performance of "Japanese Denim," Are You Okay," "Sparks" and "Get You."
 

vuukle comment

DANIEL CAESAR

KARPOS

MANILA CONCERT

MANILA CONCERTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
New P-pop group Bilib releases first single 'Kabanata'
3 days ago

New P-pop group Bilib releases first single 'Kabanata'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
AQ Prime Music launched its new P-pop boy group Bilib recently in Quezon City. 
Music
fbtw
World's best 'John Lennon' act excited to perform for Filipino fans
7 days ago

World's best 'John Lennon' act excited to perform for Filipino fans

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Javier Parisi, the world’s greatest John Lennon tribute act, is excited to perform in front of his Filipino fans as...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift breaks 2 Spotify records with 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version),' messes up 'Last Kiss' twice live
9 days ago

Taylor Swift breaks 2 Spotify records with 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version),' messes up 'Last Kiss' twice live

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Taylor Swift has outdone herself once again after her recent release "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" broke two Spotify records...
Music
fbtw
Ex-'Tawag ng Tanghalan' contestant Ken Mariscal dies from hit-and-run in Davao
9 days ago

Ex-'Tawag ng Tanghalan' contestant Ken Mariscal dies from hit-and-run in Davao

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
A former "Tawag ng Tanghalan" contestant died after being involved in a hit-and-run incident in Davao City.
Music
fbtw
Coco Lee also 'secretly' battled breast cancer prior to death
10 days ago

Coco Lee also 'secretly' battled breast cancer prior to death

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Apart from depression, singer Coco Lee also battled breast cancer prior to her death.
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Miel Pangilinan showcases singing talent with mom Sharon Cuneta
10 days ago

WATCH: Miel Pangilinan showcases singing talent with mom Sharon Cuneta

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 days ago
Miel Pangilinan showed that she truly is her mother Sharon Cuneta’s daughter as last Friday, during her launch as new...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with