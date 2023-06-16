^

Charlie Puth says he wrote a song while in the middle of sex

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has been open about sexuality, which some of his tracks even revolve about, including his own. And it led to the creation of song while in the middle of intercourse.

Charlie spoke to Interview Magazine while in the middle of an international tour promoting his latest and enonymous album released last year, his first in four years.

The artist and the outlet's Hilton Dresden discussed Charlie's music and the singer's openness to sex, eventually touching on one encounter that inspired the track "Mark On My Neck."

He said he wrote the song while in the middle of sex, to the point he had to stop engaging for a moment and record a little quick voice note.

"Maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head... then had to get back into the act," Charlie shared.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

The four-time Grammy nominee explained that at the time, he was getting over somebody and thought the best way to do so was meet new people. He was aware things might not work out with the said person; but what mattered was the experience.

"I remember waking up and looking at myself in the mirror, noticing these marks on my neck, and every day they’d heal and fade but so would the person who put them on me. And we went our separate ways," Charlie recollected. "I’m thankful for the experience and maybe they are as well but I just thought it was interesting that a person can fade away at the same pace of the scars on your neck."

Other risqué things Charlie talked about were his thirst traps, accepting body positivity, and his sex playlist, which includes Roy Ayers, Delegation's "Oh Honey," and Miles Davis' "Blue in Green."

"I have a place in New York and I always hope that it snows and/or rains while I’m having sex because I want to put that record on," Charlie said of the latter song. "It’s always jazz for me in any scenario. Never hip-hop. That feels like, too on the nose, like having Drake playing in the background."

Apart from "Mark On My Neck," the album "Charlie" also has the singles "Light Switch," "That's Hilarious," "Smells Like Me," "I Don't Think That I Like Her," "Charlie Be Quiet!," "Loser," and Charlie's collaboration with BTS' Jungkook "Left and Right."

