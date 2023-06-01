BeyoncÃ© pays tribute to Tina Turner during 'Renaissance' tour

^

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner during 'Renaissance' tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 9:40am
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP/Kevin Winter

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning singer Beyoncé paid tribute to her musical idol, the late Tina Turner, with a special performance of "River Deep – Mountain High" during her ongoing "Renaissance" world tour.

Beyoncé was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last May 29 for the first of five concerts when she included in her setlist a tribute for Turner who she has long considered an inspiration for her career.

Covered in a blue ensemble from the neck down, Beyoncé performed a stripped-back gospel-ballad version of "River Deep – Mountain High," Turner's 1966 hit with ex-husband Ike Turner originally produced by Phil Spector.

Prior to singing, Beyoncé asked help from the crowd to "sing one of her favorite songs" and followed it up with "We love you, Tina."

Upon Turner's passing last May 24, Beyoncé posted a a tribute message for Turner on her official website, reiterating her love and gratitude.

"I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion," Beyoncé said then. "We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

Last week while in Paris’ Stade de France, Beyoncé took a moment to honor the Turner, who passed away at the age of 83 from a long illness.

"If you're a fan of mine, you're a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance," Beyoncé told the Paris crowd.

Back in 2008, Beyoncé and Turner performed "Proud Mary" at the 50th Grammy Awards — three years after Beyoncé sang the same song solo at the Kennedy Center Honors where Turner was among the honorees.

RELATED: 'Unshakeable spirit': Tina Turner battled intestinal cancer, strokes before her death — reports

