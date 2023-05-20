Ely Buendia, Gary V., Parokya ni Edgar team up in 'Roar as One' concert

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music icons Gary Valenciano, Ely Buendia and Parokya ni Edgar teamed up for “Roar as One” concert last Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Apart from the OPM icons, Zack Tabudlo and December Avenue also serenaded thousands of fans in the arena organized by AIA Philippines (formerly AIA Philam Life), together with its subsidiaries BPI AIA, AIAIM Philippines, MediCard Philippines and AIA Digital+.

“This concert was a big ‘thank you’ celebration of our people’s hard work that contributed to the wins we accomplished in 2022. The past few years coming from the pandemic have been challenging and yet our people came together to deliver. Last year’s achievements were the result of those efforts. These would not have been possible without their focus and dedication,” said AIA Philippines CEO Kelvin Ang.

Gary, who has proudly supported AIA Philippines for years, encourages Filipinos to protect their loved ones.

“Everyone deserves to have peace of mind, and AIA is the partner that can help with that. I am committed to helping them spread the word on the importance of protection and reach more people,” he said.

At the concert, he led the night’s highlight, singing the upbeat AIA song, “It’s Real Love,” a collaboration with award-winning songwriter Jonathan Manalo, who composed it with help from both brand ambassadors and musical arranger Mon Faustino.

“It talks about the many ways to express love for our loved ones, and making sure they are protected with an AIA Philippines policy is the best way to express that love,” he said.

On the AIA song, Chito Miranda explained, “The song is about love, in all forms. We wanted to come up with something that talks about love, not just the romantic kind, but love for your mom, your brother or sister, or your children, and how unselfish it is and how it makes you care about someone else, more than yourself.”

A longtime BPI AIA client, Chito kept the mood light and happy throughout Parokya ni Edgar’s set with fans singing along to the band’s most famous songs.

The star-studded lineup continued with Ely’s performance that ended the concert on a high note as he dished out hit song after hit song.

RELATED: 'You have to be willing to risk everything': Ely Buendia compares E-heads' 'Huling El Bimbo' concert to graduation