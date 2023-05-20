^

Music

Ely Buendia, Gary V., Parokya ni Edgar team up in 'Roar as One' concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 20, 2023 | 5:18pm
Ely Buendia, Gary V., Parokya ni Edgar team up in 'Roar as One' concert
Ely Buendia at the 'Roar as One' concert
AIA

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music icons Gary Valenciano, Ely Buendia and Parokya ni Edgar teamed up for “Roar as One” concert last Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

Apart from the OPM icons, Zack Tabudlo and December Avenue also serenaded thousands of fans in the arena organized by AIA Philippines (formerly AIA Philam Life), together with its subsidiaries BPI AIA, AIAIM Philippines, MediCard Philippines and AIA Digital+.

“This concert was a big ‘thank you’ celebration of our people’s hard work that contributed to the wins we accomplished in 2022. The past few years coming from the pandemic have been challenging and yet our people came together to deliver. Last year’s achievements were the result of those efforts. These would not have been possible without their focus and dedication,” said AIA Philippines CEO Kelvin Ang. 

Gary, who has proudly supported AIA Philippines for years, encourages Filipinos to protect their loved ones. 

“Everyone deserves to have peace of mind, and AIA is the partner that can help with that. I am committed to helping them spread the word on the importance of protection and reach more people,” he said. 

At the concert, he led the night’s highlight, singing the upbeat AIA song, “It’s Real Love,” a collaboration with award-winning songwriter Jonathan Manalo, who composed it with help from both brand ambassadors and musical arranger Mon Faustino. 

“It talks about the many ways to express love for our loved ones, and making sure they are protected with an AIA Philippines policy is the best way to express that love,” he said.

On the AIA song, Chito Miranda explained, “The song is about love, in all forms. We wanted to come up with something that talks about love, not just the romantic kind, but love for your mom, your brother or sister, or your children, and how unselfish it is and how it makes you care about someone else, more than yourself.” 

A longtime BPI AIA client, Chito kept the mood light and happy throughout Parokya ni Edgar’s set with fans singing along to the band’s most famous songs.

The star-studded lineup continued with Ely’s performance that ended the concert on a high note as he dished out hit song after hit song. 

RELATED'You have to be willing to risk everything': Ely Buendia compares E-heads' 'Huling El Bimbo' concert to graduation

ELY BUENDIA

GARY V

PAROKYA NI EDGAR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ely Buendia, Gary V., Parokya ni Edgar team up in 'Roar as One' concert
1 hour ago

Ely Buendia, Gary V., Parokya ni Edgar team up in 'Roar as One' concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Original Pilipino Music icons Gary Valenciano, Ely Buendia and Parokya ni Edgar teamed up for “Roar as One” concert...
Music
fbtw
Gigi de Lana faints on stage following car accident
4 days ago

Gigi de Lana faints on stage following car accident

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Singer Gigi de Lana fainted on stage during her performance at the "Himala ng Buhangin" event in Ilocos Norte last night...
Music
fbtw
'Kill The Weeknd': Abel Tesfaye plans to retire stage name
10 days ago

'Kill The Weeknd': Abel Tesfaye plans to retire stage name

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd has admitted his plans to retire his stage name and proceed in the future using his real name, Abel...
Music
fbtw
Ed Sheeran calls friendship with Taylor Swift a 'kind of therapy'
11 days ago

Ed Sheeran calls friendship with Taylor Swift a 'kind of therapy'

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has a really tight friendship with fellow singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, so much so that...
Music
fbtw
'I&rsquo;ve heard great things about the Philippines': American pop singer Sarah Reeves grateful to Filipino fans
Exclusive
11 days ago

'I’ve heard great things about the Philippines': American pop singer Sarah Reeves grateful to Filipino fans

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
American singer Sarah Reeves expressed her gratitude for her Filipino fans for supporting her music from thousands of miles...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' arriving in July
14 days ago

Taylor Swift announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' arriving in July

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift officially announced that a re-recorded version of her third studio album "Speak...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with