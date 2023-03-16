Bryan Adams still rockin' at 63 at Manila 2023 concert

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian singer Bryan Adams turned back the hands of time by bringing his "So Happy It Hurts" concert tour in Araneta Coliseum yesterday.

At 63 years old, Bryan sounds like the concert tour was still in the 1990s with his supreme voice perfect for rock and ballad songs.

He opened the concert with "Kick Ass," "Can't Stop This," and "Somebody."

Then, the crowd joined him in singing his hit songs "Please Forgive Me" and "Heaven" that made the Big Dome a huge karaoke room.

He then sang "Go Down Rockin'," "Its Only Love," "Do I Have To Say The Words," "You Belong To Me," "I've Been Looking For You," "Woman," "The Only Thing," "Here I Am," and "When You're Gone."

Bryan serenaded the crowd with "Everything I Do," "Back To You," and "When You Love Someone."

The crowd erupted into cheers when Bryan performed "Summer of 69."

He ended the concert with acoustic versions of "Straight From The Heart" and "All For Love."

RELATED: Bryan Adams to return to Manila in March 2023