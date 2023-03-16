^

Music

Bryan Adams still rockin' at 63 at Manila 2023 concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 1:34pm
MANILA, Philippines — Canadian singer Bryan Adams turned back the hands of time by bringing his "So Happy It Hurts" concert tour in Araneta Coliseum yesterday. 

At 63 years old, Bryan sounds like the concert tour was still in the 1990s with his supreme voice perfect for rock and ballad songs. 

He opened the concert with "Kick Ass," "Can't Stop This," and "Somebody."

Then, the crowd joined him in singing his hit songs "Please Forgive Me" and "Heaven" that made the Big Dome a huge karaoke room. 

@jmilsev22 My father is enjoying Bryan Adams' Summer of 69. #BryanAdamsInManila #FYP ? original sound - JMilSev 22

He then sang "Go Down Rockin'," "Its Only Love," "Do I Have To Say The Words," "You Belong To Me," "I've Been Looking For You," "Woman," "The Only Thing," "Here I Am," and "When You're Gone."

Bryan serenaded the crowd with "Everything I Do," "Back To You," and "When You Love Someone."

The crowd erupted into cheers when Bryan performed "Summer of 69." 

He ended the concert with acoustic versions of "Straight From The Heart" and "All For Love."

