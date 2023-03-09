^

The Corrs to be back in Manila for two-night concert in October

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 11:30am
The Corrs to be back in Manila for two-night concert in October
The Corrs
The Corrs via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — '90s pop rock band The Corrs is coming back to Manila this October for a two-night concert. 

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, PULP Live World announced that the band will stage a two-night concert on October 21 and 22 at the Araneta Coliseum. 

Tickets will be available on March 19 at 12 noon via TicketNet. 

"Ready to give all the love in the world for The Corrs? The phenomenal Pop Rock sensation is finally coming back to Manila to perform LIVE for 2 consecutive nights for their Filipino fans.
Catch them this October 21-22 at the Araneta Coliseum," PULP Live World announced. 

The band is composed by Corr sisters Andrea, Sharon Caroline and their brother Jim. 

They are known for their hit songs "Runaway," "So Young," "What Can I Do," "All The Love In The World" and "Breathless."

