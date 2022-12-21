^

Music

'Pasensiya na at maraming salamat': Ben&Ben apologizes to Liwanags after frustration reports at homecoming concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 21, 2022 | 11:08am
'Pasensiya na at maraming salamat': Ben&Ben apologizes to Liwanags after frustration reports at homecoming concert
OPM folk rock band Ben&Ben
Ovation Productions

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music band Ben&Ben apologized after reports of frustrations from their fans who attended their homecoming concert last weekend. 

In their official Twitter account, the nine-piece band released a statement, saying they hear all the anger and frustration from their Liwanags. 

"We hear you. We feel your pain, frustration, and anger,” Ben&Ben wrote.  

“While we are grateful that the #BenAndBenHomecoming2022 concert was an unforgettable night of music and emotions shared between the band and Liwanag, we'd like to sincerely apologize to those of you who had a deeply stressful experience with the queuing, the entry into the venue, and the general gaps in the organization of the event. We know that you have given so much in order to be able to attend our concert,” they added. 

The band vowed to be more involved in the planning and preparations to their next concerts so the mishaps would be minimized.

“Thus, we are deeply affected by the experiences of those of you who went through so much last Sunday,” the group said. 

“We will be more vigilant with everyone involved in the planning and preparations of our concert to ensure that what happened won't happen again, most especially to you, our Liwanag. Because you deserve only the best. Again, pasensiya na at maraming salamat,” it added. 

They thanked all the fans who attended their concert. 

“While we can't undo the pains that you've been through, we can help make things right moving forward. Thank you,” Ben&Ben said. 

“Words can't explain how grateful we are for you, Liwanag. Thank you for coming to the #BenAndBenHomecoming2022 concert. Every song we sang was for all of you," they added. 

RELATED'Ikaw na beneficiary ko': Ben&Ben on caring for family, loved ones

BEN&BEN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Shout for joy! Gary Valenciano joins Eraserheads reunion concert
1 hour ago

Shout for joy! Gary Valenciano joins Eraserheads reunion concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Singer Gary Valenciano will join Eraserheads members Ely Buendia, Marcus Adoro, Raimund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala at their...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Lea Salonga, Pentatonix version of Jose Mari Chan song reaches nearly 1M views
19 hours ago

WATCH: Lea Salonga, Pentatonix version of Jose Mari Chan song reaches nearly 1M views

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Singer Lea Salonga joined American a cappella group Pentatonix for the music video of Jose Mari Chan's classic song “Christmas...
Music
fbtw
Team Bahay: How to livestream Eraserheads reunion concert
6 days ago

Team Bahay: How to livestream Eraserheads reunion concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
The much-awaited “Huling El Bimbo” reunion concert of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) iconic band Eraserheads will...
Music
fbtw
SB19 releases new single 'Nyebe' ahead of homecoming concert
6 days ago

SB19 releases new single 'Nyebe' ahead of homecoming concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
P-pop heavyweights SB19 are preparing for the tail-end of their "WYAT" tour with the release of the brand new single "Ny...
Music
fbtw
IV of Spades members reunite at Eraserheads reunion concert rehearsals
8 days ago

IV of Spades members reunite at Eraserheads reunion concert rehearsals

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
The members of IV of Spades reunited at the rehearsals of Eraserheads reunion.
Music
fbtw
Sting coming back to Manila for two-night concert in 2023
11 days ago

Sting coming back to Manila for two-night concert in 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Grammy Award winner and former lead singer of English rock band The Police, Sting, will be returning to Manila for a two-night...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with