'Pasensiya na at maraming salamat': Ben&Ben apologizes to Liwanags after frustration reports at homecoming concert

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music band Ben&Ben apologized after reports of frustrations from their fans who attended their homecoming concert last weekend.

In their official Twitter account, the nine-piece band released a statement, saying they hear all the anger and frustration from their Liwanags.

"We hear you. We feel your pain, frustration, and anger,” Ben&Ben wrote.

“While we are grateful that the #BenAndBenHomecoming2022 concert was an unforgettable night of music and emotions shared between the band and Liwanag, we'd like to sincerely apologize to those of you who had a deeply stressful experience with the queuing, the entry into the venue, and the general gaps in the organization of the event. We know that you have given so much in order to be able to attend our concert,” they added.

The band vowed to be more involved in the planning and preparations to their next concerts so the mishaps would be minimized.

“Thus, we are deeply affected by the experiences of those of you who went through so much last Sunday,” the group said.

“We will be more vigilant with everyone involved in the planning and preparations of our concert to ensure that what happened won't happen again, most especially to you, our Liwanag. Because you deserve only the best. Again, pasensiya na at maraming salamat,” it added.

They thanked all the fans who attended their concert.

“While we can't undo the pains that you've been through, we can help make things right moving forward. Thank you,” Ben&Ben said.

“Words can't explain how grateful we are for you, Liwanag. Thank you for coming to the #BenAndBenHomecoming2022 concert. Every song we sang was for all of you," they added.

