^

Music

Britney Spears celebrates music comeback with 'Hold Me Closer'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 27, 2022 | 11:01am
Britney Spears celebrates music comeback with 'Hold Me Closer'
Composite image of Britney Spears and Sir Elton John
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Ladies and gentlemen, Britney Spears is back.

The Princess of Pop released new music for the first time in six years, and her first since being released from a 13-year conservatorship, with "Hold Me Closer" — a mash-up of hit songs by Elton John.

“I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one [of] his most iconic songs. Thank you, Elton, for having me!” Spears said after the song dropped. “I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”

The two provide vocals against the backdrop of an undeniably catchy dance-pop beat, singing the revamped iconic chorus of "Tiny Dancer," initially written by John's longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin and John himself playing the piano.

Cover art for "Hold Me Closer" features childhood photos of the two singers, John playing the piano and Spears in a sparkling pink dress. Also featured in "Hold Me Closer" are John's "The One" from 1992 and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" from 1976.

Celebrities like Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore have gushed over the song, with the former saying in a TikTok video where she donned pink beside a pink convertible that she would be "playing it on repeat until further notice."

Barrymore, meanwhile, congratulated Spears by pointing out "Hold Me Closer" was number one in 33 countries, though Spears later said the number was nearer to 40.

@parishilton “Hold Me Closer” is officially out & I’ll be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis @britneyspears ????????‍?????? #HoldMeCloser #Sliving #ThatsHot ? Hold Me Closer - Elton John & Britney Spears

Still, Spears returned the gratitude to her friend. Barrymore and Hilton were among select guests at her private wedding with Sam Asghari in June. 

" I really needed to hear that this morning. I’m kind of proud too... I miss you and thank you so much for sending me that, that was brilliant. I love you," the pop singer said. 

John also welcomed the warm reception to "Hold Me Closer" on his Twitter account, "I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when Britney agreed to be a part of it! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!"

Fans have been ecstatic with Spears' new song, shooting it to the top of streaming and music charts and making it trend with the hashtag #WelcomeBackBritney.

RELATED: Britney Spears makes a comeback with Elton John's 'Tiny Dancer'

BRITNEY SPEARS

ELTON JOHN

TINY DANCER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Closure and happiness': Paolo Benjamin on Ben&Ben's newest song 'The Ones We Once Loved'
3 hours ago

'Closure and happiness': Paolo Benjamin on Ben&Ben's newest song 'The Ones We Once Loved'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Ben&Ben frontman Paolo Benjamin Guico shared a bit of a background for the band's latest song "The Ones We Once Loved," which...
Music
fbtw
Filipino-Norwegian singer Clinton Kane to hold concert at Manila this December
Partner
2 days ago

Filipino-Norwegian singer Clinton Kane to hold concert at Manila this December

2 days ago
Clinton Kane will visit Manila and will perform for his Filipino fans for the first time as part of his tour in Asia, as announced...
Music
fbtw
World-famous The Bootleg Beatles returns to Manila this October
Partner
4 days ago

World-famous The Bootleg Beatles returns to Manila this October

4 days ago
To long-time fans both old souls and young at heart throughout the archipelago and “Across The Universe,” get...
Music
fbtw
Any Name&rsquo;s Okay not intimidated by other OPM artists, launches 2nd EP
4 days ago

Any Name’s Okay not intimidated by other OPM artists, launches 2nd EP

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Original Pilipino Music alternative pop band Any Name’s Okay said it is not intimidated by other OPM artists. ...
Music
fbtw
SB19 to release new single 'WYAT,' begin world tour in October
14 days ago

SB19 to release new single 'WYAT,' begin world tour in October

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
P-pop sensation SB19 is set to drop new music this September after over a year with its upcoming single "WYAT (Where You...
Music
fbtw
Britney Spears makes a comeback with Elton John's 'Tiny Dancer'
August 9, 2022 - 1:25pm

Britney Spears makes a comeback with Elton John's 'Tiny Dancer'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | August 9, 2022 - 1:25pm
Britney Spears is set to release new music for the first time since 2016 and the end of her 13-year conservatorship...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with