Britney Spears celebrates music comeback with 'Hold Me Closer'

MANILA, Philippines — Ladies and gentlemen, Britney Spears is back.

The Princess of Pop released new music for the first time in six years, and her first since being released from a 13-year conservatorship, with "Hold Me Closer" — a mash-up of hit songs by Elton John.

“I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one [of] his most iconic songs. Thank you, Elton, for having me!” Spears said after the song dropped. “I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”

The two provide vocals against the backdrop of an undeniably catchy dance-pop beat, singing the revamped iconic chorus of "Tiny Dancer," initially written by John's longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin and John himself playing the piano.

Cover art for "Hold Me Closer" features childhood photos of the two singers, John playing the piano and Spears in a sparkling pink dress. Also featured in "Hold Me Closer" are John's "The One" from 1992 and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" from 1976.

Celebrities like Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore have gushed over the song, with the former saying in a TikTok video where she donned pink beside a pink convertible that she would be "playing it on repeat until further notice."

Barrymore, meanwhile, congratulated Spears by pointing out "Hold Me Closer" was number one in 33 countries, though Spears later said the number was nearer to 40.

Still, Spears returned the gratitude to her friend. Barrymore and Hilton were among select guests at her private wedding with Sam Asghari in June.

" I really needed to hear that this morning. I’m kind of proud too... I miss you and thank you so much for sending me that, that was brilliant. I love you," the pop singer said.

John also welcomed the warm reception to "Hold Me Closer" on his Twitter account, "I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when Britney agreed to be a part of it! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!"

Fans have been ecstatic with Spears' new song, shooting it to the top of streaming and music charts and making it trend with the hashtag #WelcomeBackBritney.

RELATED: Britney Spears makes a comeback with Elton John's 'Tiny Dancer'