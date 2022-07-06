^

SB19 sings new Binibining Pilipinas theme song

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 6, 2022 | 9:03am
MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy Pop (P-pop) group SB19 sang the newest version of the Binibining Pilipinas theme song. 

During the press presentation of the Binibining Pilipinas candidates yesterday, the song was sang by the most popular P-Pop group in the country although they were not present in the event. 

SB19 fan page posted on their official Facebook account the video of the candidates while the song is playing in the background. 

"The Official Theme Song of Binibining Pilipinas sang by familiar voices," the Facebook page captioned the post.  

The official theme song of Binibining Pilipinas is originally composed by Nonong Pedero. The boyband sang the theme in their own version, with rap lines included.

The new batch of Binibinis will compete for the coveted titles - Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe - in the hopes of representing the country in their respective international pageants abroad.

The Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will unfold on July 18 in Smart Araneta Coliseum.

RELATED: Hipon Girl impresses Miss Grand International's Nawat; MGI to move to Miss Universe PH?

