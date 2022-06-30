Hipon Girl impresses Miss Grand International's Nawat; MGI to move to Miss Universe PH?

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2022 aspirant Herlene Nicole "Hipon Girl" Budol finally met Miss Grand International (MGI) President Nawat Itsaragrisil recently. The entrant from Angono, Rizal has been vocal about her intent on winning the MGI national title, right from the very start of her pageant journey.

In a social media post, Nawat is seen billeted at a hotel in Manila, with a related post showing an invitation from Binibining Pilipinas. The invite could be both for a rehearsal peek and the coronation night in July.

"I am from the Art Capital of the Philippines - Angono, Rizal. I am a TV host, actress, blogger, recording artist, and content creator. I advocate for children's autism awareness. And my dream is to be the first Miss Grand International (winner) from my country. And I see it as a platform to raise awareness of my cause. Khob khun kha!" was Nicole's introduction spiel during a recent Binibini rehearsal session.

Nawat posted Hipon Girl's intro on his social media account.

Meanwhile, Nawat also met with Miss Universe Philippines franchise co-owner Richelle Singson-Michael. The former must have broached a proposal for the future of his pageant platform here in the country. For sure, we will be hearing about it pretty soon.

"Great time and so much happy to meeting with you @richelle.singson," Nawat captioned the post.

Pageant observers feel that Angkol Nawat has finally ordained a Filipina winner to the elusive gold crown. Let's wait and see. The 10th MGI pageant will unfold in Indonesia on October 25, 2022.

