Avril Lavigne covers a rock version of 'Hello' by Adele

MANILA, Philippines — Heartbreak meets a new level of punk as Avril Lavigne covered Adele's hit song "Hello" for Spotify's Single series.

In addition to covering "Hello," Avril also dropped an acoustic version of "Love Sux" from her most recent album of the same released earlier this year.

Spotify's Single series allows artists to re-record some of their songs and/or cover a song from another artist, and place these songs exclusively on the streaming platform which has been a steady project for six years now.

“I love Adele’s song ‘Hello’ and have been dying to do a cover of it,” Avril said. “The ‘Spotify Singles’ sessions were a fun opportunity to finally do this cover as well as reimagine my own song ‘Love Sux’ as an acoustic version.”

The Pop Punk Queen is currently on a tour for "Love Sux" and recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album "Let Go," which featured her hit songs "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi," and also happens to be a favorite of Adele herself.

“Do you know what? I do like Avril Lavigne. Her first record, I listen to all the time. I think it’s such a great record,” Adele said in an Instagram story last year.

"Hello" won Adele Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 59th Grammy Awards, and the album it featured on "25" won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album — her most recent awards from 15 Grammy wins in 18 nominations.

Avril, meanwhile, has yet to win a Grammy but has been nominated eight times, including Best New Artist and several nods for her breakout album and singles.

