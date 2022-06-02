The 1975 teases new album coming this July

The band is named as British Group of the Year

MANILA, Philippines — English pop-rock band The 1975 announced that their fifth album is on the way, two years since their last release.

The band posted on its official Instagram account a photo of the four members — Matt Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel — with the caption "“Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends. The 1975."

The 1975 last came out with new music in 2020 with their album "Notes on a Conditional Form," which saw a number of delays and was eventually released during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Notes on a Conditional Form" was meant to have an accompanying tour, but because of the pandemic, the band opted to wait for a safer time.

Since then The 1975 has been working on new material, which is likely what will be heard this July 7.

The band will perform for the first time on-stage since the pandemic began this August for Japan's Summer Sonic 2022 rock festival as a headliner alongside rapper Post Malone.

The 1975 is best known for their songs "Sex," "Girls," "Chocolate," and "Robbers" from their eponymous debut album, and "Somebody Else" and "The Sound" from their sophomore album "I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It."

The band has visited the Philippines four times in the last decade, beginning with mall shows in 2014, a headliner for the "In The Mix" music festival in 2016, and solo concerts in 2015 and 2019.

