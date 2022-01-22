Maris Racal launches new single 'Pumila Ka'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maris Racal is back with another track that fits cohesively in the country’s ever-diversifying P-pop music landscape with her latest single “Pumila Ka.”

In the song, Maris claps back at those who use their privilege and entitlement for all the wrong reasons. The empowering tune emphasizes that people need to be more aware and considerate of those around them, that it's okay to aim high as long as you won't be hurting or do anyone wrong in the process.

In her Instagram post, Maris dedicates the song to everyone who had to line up and work hard in order to achieve their goals.

“Time will come that you’ll get through your destination and live up your dreams,” she said.

“Pumila Ka” is accompanied by a colorful music video that bursts with the Maris chameleonic persona.

Helmed by veteran filmmaker Treb Monteras, the visuals offer a choreography-heavy spectacle that brings listeners back to the era of early 2000s pop music, led by artists such as Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

The song is written by Maris herself and singer-songwriter/rapper raven, with production by Rico Blanco.

“Pumila Ka” marks Maris Racal’s first release of 2022, and continues the journey of her previous singles “Ate Sandali” and “Asa Naman.” Both tracks earned positive feedback from music critics and fans for steering pop music forward with exciting new ideas.