BGYO, BINI to represent Philippines in global talent search, Jonathan Manalo to judge

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya creative director Jonathan Manalo has been tapped to join the esteemed panel of judges in "Uplive WorldStage," the annual global livestreamed singing competition organized by Uplive, the largest independent global video social entertainment platform.

Breakout P-pop (Pinoy pop) groups BINI and BGYO will also represent Filipino artists in the grand finals set on January 23.

Jonathan, a multi-awarded songwriter, composer, arranger, and record producer, is one of the music personalities from all around the world who will pick the winner at this year’s competition, including Emmy and Grammy award winner Paula Abdul, Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer Nathan T. Wang, former Radio Disney Vice President and record label owner Ray De La Garza, Grammy-nominated producers Willie Baker and Chris Rosa, World Madam Global chairwoman and philanthropist Lisa Chen, and Chinese singer Sisi Zhang.

“I am very honored and grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent original Pilipino music (OPM) on the international stage. There’s nothing more thrilling than getting invited to a global event that champions talented singers and fresh talents from different parts of the world,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan’s decorated career includes 75 multi-platinum and 100 gold Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) certifications. He is also the recipient of more than 200 awards and nominations from several prestigious local and international award-giving bodies and is the creative mind behind the key albums and full discographies of OPM’s most successful artists, including Erik Santos, Piolo Pascual, Juris, Toni Gonzaga, Jed Madela, KZ Tandingan, Inigo Pascual, Yeng Constantino, and Moira De La Torre.

Meanwhile, fresh from their breakthrough year with the release of their respective debut albums, successful joint digital concert, and their first international performance in Dubai, BINI and BGYO will be showcasing their talents at the Uplive WorldStage grand finals, which will be available on the Uplive app.

ABS-CBN is the official media partner of "Uplive WorldStage," formerly known as "Singing for the World," whose highly anticipated grand finals will be aired on the Uplive app on January 24, 10 a.m., Philippine time with catch-up on ABS-CBN’s digital platforms, iWantTFC and ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“Uplive continues to empower talent around the world, allowing artists to pursue their dreams while remaining connected to their roots,” said Andy Tian, Chief Executive Officer of AIG.

“The global reach and local relevance of 'Uplive WorldStage' is made possible by the cutting-edge technology we deliver to our users, giving them a seamless digital experience that enhances artistic expression and entertainment,” he added.

The month-long competition will be streamed live 24 hours a day and will include head-to-head PK battles and a “party mode” where mentors, judges, and viewers can participate. The top 100 finalists will receive talent host contracts from Uplive. There will be two top winners, one crowned by Paula Abdul as the overall winner and one “People’s Choice” winner crowned by other judges and viewers. Both winners will receive $5,000 in prize money, a virtual mentoring session with industry leaders, a recording contract, and a personalized song written by Grammy-nominated producers.

"Uplive WorldStage" winners will also have a chance to record at or join Uplive Boy Bands or Girl Bands in cooperation with KDS studios, which has produced albums for some of the biggest artists in the US, including Justin Timberlake, NSYNC, Usher, and Christina Aguilera.

"Uplive Worldstage," which is now in its second year, is organized by Uplive, the largest independent global video social entertainment platform with more than 260 million registered users from over 150 countries.

