Whoâ€™s ready for BGYO & BINI?

Who’s ready for BGYO & BINI?

BGYO: ‘We are really excited to spread P-pop around the world. The Aces helped us to be here. We are super happy and we can’t wait to share it to people. The genre is so amazing and I think a lot of people should hear it.’

MANILA, Philippines — Two months before their first joint concert, P-pop’s fast-rising groups BINI and BGYO said they are ready to give their “200-percent” effort to their upcoming One Dream: The BINI x BGYO Concert on Nov. 6 and 7.

During a virtual media conference, the two groups expressed their excitement for their historic two-day digital show to help introduce P-pop to the global stage.

“We are giving our best in our trainings,” said JL of BGYO. “Parang iniisip na po namin na (physical) concert na talaga. Kahit virtual siya, na-fi-feel namin sa Aces and Blooms (fan groups) na hinihintay talaga nila, super excited sila. Parang feeling mo makikita mo sila sa personal, makapag-perform ka sa harap nila.”

“It’s really important and it matters a lot since it is our first concert,” Aiah of BINI shared. “Not just us BINI, but also BGYO. With that, siyempre since its first, mataas po yung expectation ng mga tao and I’m also curious kung ano yung mga reactions ng mga tao. Since it’s a joint concert, it comes with a lot of preparations. That’s why we are training for it. We are preparing a lot.”

The young music acts under ABS-CBN’s Star Magic “can’t wait for that day to happen.”

BGYO is composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki and Nate, while BINI consists of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena.

As they gear up for their big event, Aki assured they will give their “200 percent of their greatest performance for Aces and Blooms.”

They are also set to conquer the world stage. ABS-CBN executive and Star Magic head direk Lauren Dyogi disclosed that “they have an invitation to perform abroad by end of the year.”

“They have invitations globally and locally. They will be featured in a major music channel, album drops, music videos, first major concert together as siblings and first trip abroad, if things get better,” direk Lauren announced.

Of course, the groups couldn’t contain their excitement. “Hindi ko po talaga i-ni-expect. Lahat kami na-shock. We all looked at each other and we couldn’t believe it,” enthused Mikha.

BGYO is also delighted with the international guesting which is one of its dream goals as a band.

BGYO is composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki and Nate.

With the rise of the P-pop genre, the five-member boy group is eager to “spread P-pop around the world” and it credited its fan base, Aces, for the support. “Super happy po kami and we can’t wait to share it with people. The genre is so amazing and I think a lot of people should hear it,” expressed Mikki.

Mikha added, “We really think it’s important for us to represent the modern Filipina. We really want to pave way in the local music industry as a P-pop girl group and in the international scene as well.”

They hope to gain more experiences here in the Philippines and to collaborate with other Filipino artists, shared Colet. “If ever po na bigyan kami ng chance to enter global stage, why not. That would be a dream come true sa BINI. Yun po talaga ang isa sa mga goals namin. Pag nangyari po yun, handa po kami.”

BGYO’s dream collaboration would be BTS and other local P-pop artists while BINI named KZ Tandingan as someone whom they would like to work with in the future.

Aside from being away from their families, the eight-member girl group shared how challenging it is to put up a virtual concert amid the pandemic. “Andaming kailangang daanan na proseso — swab, quarantine, etc. Kinakatakutan po natin lahat ECQ (Enhanced Community Quarantine imposition) kasi ma-de-delay at ma-mo-move lahat. Affected lahat ng schedule namin for the week or for the month,” said Jhoanna.

Nevertheless, they make use of their time to prepare and improve their performance. “It’s not just about us being ready, it’s about the world being ready for us,” added Jhoanna.

BINI’s Born to Win and BGYO’s The Baddest music videos have reached more than one million views on YouTube.

BGYO landed on the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s global Next Big Sound chart, coinciding with the release of the latest single, The Baddest.

Both groups will release their albums in October.

One Dream: The BINI x BGYO Concert will be streamed on KTX.PH, iWantTFC and TFC IPTV.