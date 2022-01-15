SB19 launches merchandise

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop boyband SB19 welcomed the new year with an exclusive merchandise named after their record-breaking EP, “Pagsibol.”

The merchandise features an assortment of designs heavily referenced by the emerging global stars’ chart-topping songs, as well as their corresponding videos and artwork.

Related Stories SB19 reveals stories behind 'Pagsibol'

Proudly made in the Philippines, the premium merch promises a “full fan experience” with its three main collections: What? Collection, which includes an Iron-On Patch and Enamel Pin as inspired by the critically acclaimed first single; MAPA Collection, which includes a bundled T-shirt and a collectible photocard, handmade resin keychain, along with its own Iron-On Patch and Enamel Pin inspired by the smash anthem for parents and family; and Pagsibol Collection, which includes a poster and a photobook.

The SB19 photobook is full of inclusions and goodies for the fans such as the collectible streaming plaque, SB19 poster, postcard, sticker sheet, and the much-anticipated random member photocards included in each unique copy.

“It was curated by fans for fans, and we wanted to make sure that it would live up to expectations especially with it being the first of its kind for P-pop,” the Sony Music Philippines merchandise team shares in an official statement.

“Fans are sure to hunt down for their bias in SB19, or even all the member photocards,” it added.

The merchandise team collaborated with Filipino artists Irmay Ledesma and Bea Zaragoza to come up with top-notch designs that reflect the SB19 brand, as well as what their music stands for. The team also made sure that the merch line adheres to the Filipino group’s vision, and is representative of the aesthetic of SB19 and their music.

“We made sure to involve SB19 members and ShowBT in every step of the way - from concept, design, down to execution and production. We presented our own ideas in the beginning, and from there, the ideas evolved as to what the whole team envisioned for the project. Specifically, SB19’s Justin De Dios serves as a co-creative director for the project, pitching in his input for all the studies and acting as liaison for the rest of the members when it comes to creative decisions,” Sony said.