Music

                        
Ely Buendia visits Leni Robredo: Eraserheads reunion in the works?

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 12, 2021 | 11:25am
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music icon Ely Buendia visited Vice President Leni Robredo after promising a reunion concert with Eraserheads if she will run for the presidency. 



In the vice president’s official Facebook account, Robredo posted a photo with Buendia and the band’s 25th anniversary limited edition vinyl, which the OPM icon gave as a gift to her. 



“Ely Buendia in the house!! Grabe, nabulabog opisina,” Robredo wrote. 



“He gave me this Eraserheads 25th Anniversary Limited Edition on vinyl,” she added. 



 






 



Robredo thanked Buendia for visiting her, saying that her office is filled with his fans. 



“Thank you, Ely. Nakita mo kung gaano kadami fans mo sa office namin,” she said. 



Prior to this, Ely trended online after he answered a netizen’s query on when will his '90s band Eraserheads will have its next reunion. 



“Pag tumakbo si Leni,” Buendia said. 



He, however, said his answer was far from a political post, although Robredo is his top candidate. 



“That answer was far from a political post. I do respect and admire Leni. If I were to vote, she’s my top candidate right now,” he said.



