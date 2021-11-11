



































































 




   

   









Music

                        
ABS-CBN ventures into vinyl, Ebe Dancel's 'Bawat Daan' album set for vinyl release

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 1:50pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
ABS-CBN ventures into vinyl, Ebe Dancel's 'Bawat Daan' album set for vinyl release
In a statement released to the media, Ebe said he’s very grateful for the opportunity to release his award-winning 2015 album on vinyl. 
ABS-CBN/Released

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artist Ebe Dancel’s album “Bawat Daan” is set to be released on vinyl this year, marking the first-ever vinyl project of ABS-CBN’s Star Music. 

 

In a statement released to the media, Ebe said he's very grateful for the opportunity to release his award-winning 2015 album on vinyl. 



“I’m very happy, I have so many wonderful memories of the song and album. Thank you Jonathan Manalo, Star Music, and Backspacer Records for making this happen,” he said.



Go-to vinyl record store in the Philippines Backspacer Records will distribute the “Bawat Daan” vinyl. The limited edition release includes 10 songs remastered by Shinji Tanaka at Kodama Studios and comes with a gatefold cover and insert in a new artwork layout by Ryan de Jesus.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Ebe Dancel (@ebedancel)








 



Included in the record are the titular track “Bawat Daan,” as well as “Kasayaw,” “Hanggang Wala Nang Bukas,” “Dapit Hapon,” “Lakambini,” and “Halik Sa Hangin,” and Ebe’s A-list collaborations with other OPM artists like “Prom” featuring Yeng Constantino, “’Wag Ka Nang Umiyak” featuring KZ Tandingan, “Ang Probinsyano” featuring Gloc-9, and “Makita Kang Muli” featuring Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.



Known for his music that encompasses generations, Ebe is a multi-awarded singer-songwriter whose body of work has been widely celebrated by music lovers since his stint as the lead singer of the band Sugarfree and his ensuing solo career.



This 2021, he was honored as one of the award recipients of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts’ (NCCA) inaugural SUDI Awards, which aims to recognize the most outstanding musical achievements in the Philippines for the past two decades.



RELATED: Vinyl records thrive amid pandemic; online record stores now available


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      EBE DANCEL
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
Music
