SB19 champions Filipino values with song honoring mothers, fathers

MANILA, Philippines — Just a few days before the much-anticipated Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) where they are nominated at Top Social Artist category, the proudly Filipino group SB19 has released an apt tribute for mothers and fathers in the form of a heartwarming song.

Pablo, Stell, Justin, Josh and Ken return to give all A'TIN and listeners the feels of filial piety.

"MAPA" was released last May 16 via Sony Music Philippines. It's a combination of "Ma" and "Pa," popular endearments most Pinoys use for their mothers and fathers.

"Kaya 'wag mag-alala, ipikit ang ′yong mata / Tahan na, pahinga muna, ako na'ng bahala / Labis pa sa labis ang ′yong nagawa / Papa (Mama), pahinga muna, ako na," goes its lyrics.

It's a tribute song for the parents, released in the middle of May, just a few weeks after Mother's Day and a few weeks before Father's Day. Both occasions are observed every second Sunday of May and June, respectively.

Pablo, born John Paulo Nase, wrote the song. He also co-produced it with South Border main man Jay Durias and Simon Servida.

The group released "What?" last March, the first single from their upcoming album.

SB19 is up against music giants in the Top Social Artist category at the BBMAs happening on May 23. They will be competing for the honor with Ariana Grande and K-pop acts Blackpink, BTS, and Seventeen.

Voting can be via Twitter by tagging the group and using the hashtag #BBMAsTopSocial or visiting the BBMAs website. Voting ends on May 22.