KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
SB19 champions Filipino values with song honoring mothers, fathers
Pinoy pop group SB19
Sony Music/Released

SB19 champions Filipino values with song honoring mothers, fathers

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 18, 2021 - 6:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Just a few days before the much-anticipated Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) where they are nominated at Top Social Artist category, the proudly Filipino group SB19 has released an apt tribute for mothers and fathers in the form of a heartwarming song.

Pablo, Stell, Justin, Josh and Ken return to give all A'TIN and listeners the feels of filial piety.

"MAPA" was released last May 16 via Sony Music Philippines. It's a combination of "Ma" and "Pa," popular endearments most Pinoys use for their mothers and fathers.

"Kaya 'wag mag-alala, ipikit ang ′yong mata / Tahan na, pahinga muna, ako na'ng bahala / Labis pa sa labis ang ′yong nagawa / Papa (Mama), pahinga muna, ako na," goes its lyrics.

It's a tribute song for the parents, released in the middle of May, just a few weeks after Mother's Day and a few weeks before Father's Day. Both occasions are observed every second Sunday of May and June, respectively.

Pablo, born John Paulo Nase, wrote the song. He also co-produced it with South Border main man Jay Durias and Simon Servida.  

The group released "What?" last March, the first single from their upcoming album.

SB19 is up against music giants in the Top Social Artist category at the BBMAs happening on May 23. They will be competing for the honor with Ariana Grande and K-pop acts Blackpink, BTS, and Seventeen.

Voting can be via Twitter by tagging the group and using the hashtag #BBMAsTopSocial or visiting the BBMAs website. Voting ends on May 22.

SB19
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Liza Soberano also supports 'crazy talented' SB19 for BBMAs 2021 win
3 days ago
Liza Soberano also supports 'crazy talented' SB19 for BBMAs 2021 win
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
MANILA, Philippines — Liza Soberano also showed her support for Pinoy pop (P-pop) group SB19 at the Billboard Music...
Music
fbfb
Catriona Gray, OPM stars shower SB19 support as only Filipino nominated at Billboard Music Awards 2021
6 days ago
Catriona Gray, OPM stars shower SB19 support as only Filipino nominated at Billboard Music Awards 2021
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
From one proud Pinoy to another, Miss Universe 2020 Catriona Gray showed her love and support for Pinoy pop (P-pop) group...
Music
fbfb
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo stars at landmark Brit Awards 2021; pregnant Little Mix members attend
6 days ago
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo stars at landmark Brit Awards 2021; pregnant Little Mix members attend
By James Pheby | 6 days ago
Rising stars Arlo Parks and Olivia Rodrigo are among the artists performing to 4,000 guests at Tuesday's Brit Awards, where...
Music
fbfb
Piolo Pascual launches indie music label aiming to uphold artists' rights
7 days ago
Piolo Pascual launches indie music label aiming to uphold artists' rights
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual has ventured into independent music with his own indie label that offers a home for talented...
Music
fbfb
Fil-Aussie singer releases song dedicated to mothers
10 days ago
Fil-Aussie singer releases song dedicated to mothers
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Filipino-Australian singer Janica Reloxe released a new song dedicated to moms this Mother’s Day.
Music
fbfb
COVID-19 survivor Bernadette Sembrano releases song for ABS-CBN shutdown anniversary
11 days ago
COVID-19 survivor Bernadette Sembrano releases song for ABS-CBN shutdown anniversary
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
"TV Patrol" anchor Bernadette Sembrano released her newest single "Yakap" last May 5.
Music
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with