Michael V joins 'lugaw is essential' craze with trending parody song

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Michael V joined the viral “lugaw is essential” craze as he created a parody song about it using Erasherheads' hit song “Torpedo.”

In his YouTube channel, Bitoy posted a video of him singing the song.

“Hello again BSS! Nagulat kayo 'no? Wala lang. Bigla lang akong na-inspire du'n sa trending video ngayon 'tsaka may hangover pa yata ako ng parody virus,” he captioned the video.

“Enjoy this ‘essential’ parody!” he added.

Part of the lyrics said: “Essential lang. Lugaw po ay di pa nakalista. Iba na lang ang kainin wala ring magagawa. 'Wag na nga kayong mapili. Barangay ang malakas sa loob. Bawal tumanggi. Tubig, gatas lang at saka groceries ina-allow ng korte, ang lugaw ay hindi.”

“Essential lang. Ang lugaw ay matitiis. Hindi kailangan, mabubuhay ka. Marami nga diyan mga kainan nalulugi. Pero curfew ngayon hindi na nga sila nagbukas.”

YouTube users commended the “Bubble Gang” comedian with his latest parody song.

“The Legend is Back,” a Youtube user commented.

“The best talaga si Pepito my friend,” another netizen added.

“Ang galing talaga ni sir Bitoy!! Genius talaga. Singer, songwriter, director, artist,” another user commented. — Video by Michael V. via YouTube