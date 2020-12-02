Jamir Garcia's lover bares Slapshock frontman's last recordings

MANILA, Philippines — Slapshock frontman Jamir Garcia’s live-in partner Sojina Jaya Crisostomo believes that the recordings of her late partner should be released to the public to honor his legacy.

Sojina told ABS-CBN News in an interview that Jamir left at least six recordings of his music with his remaining Slapshock bandmates Lean Ansing and Chi Evora.

The band’s bassist Lee Nadela, in previous reports, said that it was the first time he didn’t record the bass with the band. Earlier reports said that the band disbanded because of financial issues.

“Kung ako lang ang masusunod, dapat ma-release na 'yon kasi pinaghirapan niya 'yon nu'ng lockdown. Ipapaubaya ko na lang 'yung desisyon sa dalawang naiwang band members,” Sojina said.

Jamir’s remains is set to be cremated this week following a brief wake in St. Peter Memorial Homes Quezon City.

According to Sojina, Jamir’s ashes will be kept first at his home in Project 8, Quezon City pending for the arrival of his father from the United States.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng nakiramay sa amin. Gusto ko sana tuluy-tuloy at sama-sama nating alayan ng dasal si Jamir,” she said.

