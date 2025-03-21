'Coco' sequel in development at Pixar

MANILA, Philippines — A sequel to Disney-Pixar's Oscar-winning 2017 movie "Coco" is currently in development.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger confirmed the news during Disney's annual shareholder meeting, adding "Coco 2" has a 2029 release date.

"While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure," said Iger, according to multiple outlets. "And we can't wait to share more soon."

The original film's co-directors, Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, will return to helm the project.

Joining them is producer Mark Nielsen, whose past Pixar feature projects include "Toy Story 4," "Cars 2," and the two "Inside Out" movies.

Disney and Pixar’s Coco 2 is officially in the works! pic.twitter.com/BtLzn2oIFP — Pixar (@Pixar) March 20, 2025

"Coco" follows a young boy into the Land of the Dead as he searches for his late ancestor, a talented musician, to help convince his surviving family to change their aversion to music.

The film earned over $800 million (P46 billion) at the box office and won two Academy Awards: Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for "Remember Me," written by Filipino-American Robert Lopez and his wife Kristin.

Lopez's win made him the first person to achieve a double EGOT, which is used to refer to an artist who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award twice.

Pixar currently has "Elio" lined up this year, and future projects include "Hoppers," "Toy Story 5," and "Incredibles 3."

RELATED: 'Star Wars' actors starring in Philippines-set rom-com 'The Last Resort'