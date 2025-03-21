^

Movies

'Coco' sequel in development at Pixar

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 5:39pm
'Coco' sequel in development at Pixar
Pixar's 'Coco'
Disney-Pixar

MANILA, Philippines — A sequel to Disney-Pixar's Oscar-winning 2017 movie "Coco" is currently in development.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger confirmed the news during Disney's annual shareholder meeting, adding "Coco 2" has a 2029 release date.

"While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure," said Iger, according to multiple outlets. "And we can't wait to share more soon."

The original film's co-directors, Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, will return to helm the project.

Joining them is producer Mark Nielsen, whose past Pixar feature projects include "Toy Story 4," "Cars 2," and the two "Inside Out" movies.

"Coco" follows a young boy into the Land of the Dead as he searches for his late ancestor, a talented musician, to help convince his surviving family to change their aversion to music.

The film earned over $800 million (P46 billion) at the box office and won two Academy Awards: Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for "Remember Me," written by Filipino-American Robert Lopez and his wife Kristin.

Lopez's win made him the first person to achieve a double EGOT, which is used to refer to an artist who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award twice.

Pixar currently has "Elio" lined up this year, and future projects include "Hoppers," "Toy Story 5," and "Incredibles 3."

RELATED: 'Star Wars' actors starring in Philippines-set rom-com 'The Last Resort'

COCO

DISNEY

PIXAR
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Rare movie posters of 'King Kong,' '2001 Space Odyssey' to be auctioned in US
5 days ago

Rare movie posters of 'King Kong,' '2001 Space Odyssey' to be auctioned in US

5 days ago
The posters and cards, which would have been displayed in cinema foyers, span around 125 years of film history. Many...
Movies
fbtw
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler's 'Snow White' gets muted Hollywood premiere
5 days ago

Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler's 'Snow White' gets muted Hollywood premiere

By Andrew Marszal | 5 days ago
The studio kept its outspoken stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot away from reporters at the afternoon event, with no red carpet...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan switch bodies again in 'Freakier Friday'
6 days ago

WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan switch bodies again in 'Freakier Friday'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Disney dropped a teaser trailer for "Freakier Friday," the much-anticipated sequel to "Freaky Friday,"...
Movies
fbtw
Brad Pitt, Damson Idris clash in 'F1' trailer
7 days ago

Brad Pitt, Damson Idris clash in 'F1' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Oscar-winning actor and producer Brad Pitt takes his skills to the race track in "F1," the Formula One-inspired...
Movies
fbtw
David Licauco stars as priest in new movie with Sanya Lopez, &lsquo;Samahan ng Makasalanan&rsquo;
7 days ago

David Licauco stars as priest in new movie with Sanya Lopez, ‘Samahan ng Makasalanan’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
David Licauco is a priest for his next screen role this summer. 
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Fil-Am Sydney Agudong in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action trailer
8 days ago

WATCH: Fil-Am Sydney Agudong in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Disney has released the first official trailer for "Lilo & Stitch," the live-action adaptation of...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with