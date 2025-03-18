^

'Star Wars' actors starring in Philippines-set rom-com 'The Last Resort'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 18, 2025 | 7:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — Actors Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich, best known for their roles in the "Star Wars" franchise, will lead the cast of an upcoming romantic-comedy movie set in the Philippines.

"The Last Resort," directed by Donald Petrie, will see Ridley's character Brooke wanting to prove herself of running her father's hotel empire, media outlet Deadline reports.

Brooke scouts for a new resort location in the Philippines where she meets Ehrenreich's Ben, an expatriate pilot who helps her discover the nation's beauty.

"As love and duty collide, Brooke must choose between the life she's built and the one she's only just begun to love," the synopsis ends.

This will be Petrie's first project in six years since he directed an episode of "Chicago P.D." and his first movie since 2018's "Little Italy" starring Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen, the latter another "Star Wars" alumnus.

Petrie's past romantic-comedies include "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" with Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey; "Miss Congeniality" with Sandra Bullock; and "Just My Luck" with Lindsay Lohana and Chris Pine.

He also directed the comedies "Richie Rich," "My Favorite Martian," and "The Associate," as well as 2004's "Welcome to Mooseport" which was Gene Hackman's final film role before retiring.

The movie's script will be penned by Karen McCullah who wrote the adapted screenplays for "10 Things I Hate About You," "Legally Blonde," "Ella Enchanted," and "She's The Man," as well as the scripts of "The House Bunny" and "The Ugly Truth."

McCullah was born in the Philippines as her father had been assigned with the United States Navy to perform counterespionage duties.

Businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan will serve as an executive producer on "The Last Resort," alongside Ernesto "Bong" Sta. Maria. Jr. and Raja Collins.

Ridley played Rey in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy and also starred in "Murder on the Orient Express," "Ophelia," "Chaos Walking," "Magpie," "Young Woman and the Sea," and "Cleaner."

Meanwhile, Ehrenreich portrayed a younger version of Han Solo in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," which he followed up with "Cocaine Bear," "Oppenheimer," and the upcoming Marvel Studios miniseries "Ironheart."

