'Systematic problem': Sassa Gurl, Esnyr call on voters to choose wisely

'Balota' cast and director (from left) Will Ashley, Sassa Gurl, director Kip Oebanda, and Esnyr at the red carpet and screening of the film held in Gateway 2 on October 11, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Sassa Gurl and Esnyr may be popular content creators who make funny videos and satires, but the two online personalities turned serious as they called on people to choose their leaders wisely come election time.

Sassa Gurl, the self-confessed kanal gay, walked the red carpet of "Balota" screening in a custom dress that features paper bills imprinted with her face.

It is in theme for her role in the Marian Rivera movie where she plays one of the two gays who were tapped to help the campaign of warring politicians in their barangay. Esnyr is her friend who campaigns for the rival politician.

"Alam n'yo naman mage-eleksyon na. Etong 'Balota,' isa sa mga masasabi na pelikula na dapat bumoto tayo ng tama dahil systematic po ang problema sa ating bansa. Kailangan po natin makialam at maki-discuss sa mga nangyayari ngayon, lalong-lalo na ang mga nakshie ko," said Sassa Gurl, quipping in the end by referring to her followers whom she calls "nakshie."

Esnyr echoed her co-star's thoughts, urging voters to see beyond superficiality and popularity in voting for the country's next leaders.

"Kagaya ng mga SSG (Supreme Student Government) sa mga eskwelahan, 'wag lang sana natin i-vote 'yung mga famous, 'yung mga papogi, 'yung mga maganda. The change lies in our own hands, and this is the right movie for you kasi hindi lang siya political but entertaining," Esnyr said.

"Balota" is written and directed by Kip Oebanda.

Oebanda said the film was "ultimately made" for the masang Pilipino.

"Para sa akin kasi, mahalaga na umpisahan nating gumawa muli ng mga pulitikal na pelikula parang two years ago, kung kelan lahat ng mga artists ay active, mga musicians gumagawa ng kanta, mga filmmakers gumagawa ng short films, ang mga director gumagawa ng mga videos, parang nanahimik tayo. So, sana 'yung success ng 'Balota' ay mag-pave the way for other filmmakers and other artists to create more politically active films," Oebanda said.

"Balota" earned Marian Rivera her first Cinemalaya Best Actress win for portraying Teacher Emmy, a public school teacher who fought to keep their town's last remaining ballot from falling into the hands of greedy politicians, even at the cost of her own life.

Due to insistent demand after its Cinemalaya run last August, it will hit Philippine theaters on October 16.

RELATED: Sassa Gurl on working with Marian Rivera