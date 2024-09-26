Demi Moore returns to big screen with 'The Substance'

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Demi Moore has returned to the big screen via the movie "The Substance."

Demi plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister who finds herself discarded and past her prime, unceremoniously fired from her fitness TV show by the loathsome studio head Harvey (played by Dennis Quaid). Elisabeth’s life spirals until she discovers a mysterious new drug: The Substance.

With a single injection, she is temporarily transformed into the breathtaking, twenty-something Sue (portrayed by Margaret Qualley). But there’s a catch – time must be split equally: one week in one body, then one week in the other.

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance” is a deliriously entertaining and ruthlessly body-horror that eviscerates toxic beauty culture. This Cannes sensation is a be-careful-what-you-wish-for fable for the ages, heralding the comeback of movie goddess, Demi. The film dismantles toxic myths through the lens of satisfying genre tropes, blending elements of “Death Becomes Her,” “The Fly” and “Carrie.”

With a key win at Cannes Film Festival as Best Screenplay and rave reviews, the film is set to captivate audiences and ignite intense anticipation.

“The Substance” is now showing in theaters nationwide.

RELATED: Demi Moore opens up about Bruce Willis' Aphasia condition