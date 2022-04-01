Demi Moore opens up about Bruce Willis' Aphasia condition

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood star Bruce Willis has retired from acting as he has been diagnosed with Aphasia.

According to Mayo Clinic, “Aphasia is a condition that affects your ability to communicate. It can affect your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language.”

Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore took to her Instagram account to share the news.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” Demi wrote.

Demi said that Bruce’s fans deserved to know the truth in his condition.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” she said.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” she added.

In a previous post just a week ago, Demi greeted her ex-husband for his birthday last March 19.



"Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family," she said.

Demi and Bruce married on November 21, 1987 and have three daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. They divorced last 2000 but ever since, maintained a close friendship together with Moore's subsequent husband, Ashton Kutcher. Moore and Kutcher divorced in 2013 and Ashton is now married to another fellow actor, Mila Kunis.

Willis then married model Emma Heming in 2009 and they have two daughters: Mabel and Evelyn.

