Christopher Reeve documentary shows story behind 'Superman' actor

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 5:40pm
Christopher Reeve as Superman
Warner Bros.

MANILA, Philippines — A documentary film about the late actor Christopher Reeve, best known as the titular character in several "Superman" movies, is hitting theaters this October.

"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" is billed as a film about the man everyone knew from the screen but the story behind him that not many may know.

Reeve was launched into stardom after portraying Clark Kent and the Man of Steel in four "Superman" films, setting the benchmark for other superhero and comic book movies.

After taking on more roles onscreen, tragedy fell as Reeve was injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995, leaving the actor paralyzed from the neck down.

The actor carried on as an activist and advocate for disability rights and care while balancing his life in showbiz and with his family. He passed on in 2004 from heart failure.

WATCH: 'Superman' actor Christopher Reeve docu trailer

The documentary features never-before-seen intimate home movies from the Reeve family, with the actor's three children, Matthew, Alexandra, and Will, sharing stories about their father.

Hollywood stars Susan Sarandon and Glenn Close were interviewed and talked about Reeve's lifelong friendship with the late comedian Robin Willliams.

"What is a hero? My answer was that a hero is someone who commits a courageous action without considering the consequences," says Reeves' voice. "Now my definition is completely different. I think a hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles."

Throughout the trailer are pieces from John Williams' iconic "Superman" score, some of them sampled by the documentary's composer Ilan Eshkeri.

"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, premieres in Philippine cinemas on October 16. — Video from Warner Bros. Philippines' YouTube channel

