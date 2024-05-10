Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards among 2024 FAMAS nominees; 'Mallari' leads with 14

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) released its list of nominees for the 72nd FAMAS Awards, led by horror film "Mallari" with 14 nods.

"Mallari" is up for Best Picture, Best Director for Derick Cabrido, Best Actor for Piolo Pascual, Best Supporting Actor for JC Santos, Best Supporting Actress for Gloria Diaz, Best Child Actor for Kian Co and Best Screenplay.

Its other nominations are Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Musical Score, Best Original Song and Best Visual Effects.

Following "Mallari" was another entry from the most recent Metro Manila Film Festival, the historical epic "GomBurZa," which scored 12 nominations.

"GomBurZa" is also up for Best Picture, Best Director for Pepe Diokno, Best Actor for Cedrick Juan, Best Supporting Actor for Enchong Dee and Best Screenplay.

The highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, "Rewind," and the Louie Ignacio film "Papa Mascot" both earned 10 nominations apiece, including Best Picture. Completing the Best Picture nominees are the Cinemalaya 2023 winner "Iti Mapukpukaw" and the blockbuster thriller "A Very Good Girl," which coincidentally both star Dolly de Leon.

The Best Actress race sees a tough competition among Kathryn Bernardo from "A Very Good Girl," Sharon Cuneta from "Family of Two," Charlie Dizon from "Third World Romance," Eugene Domingo from "Becky & Badette," Marian Rivera from "Rewind" and Maricel Soriano from "In His Mother's Eyes."

Competing against Pascual and Juan for Best Actor are Ken Chan from "Papa Mascot," Dingdong Dantes from "Rewind," Alden Richards from "Family of Two" and Alfred Vargas from "Pieta."

Notable creatives got double nominations in the craft categories like cinematographer Neil Daza for "Rewind" and "Firefly," composer Teresa Barrozo for "GomBurZa" and "Iti Mapukpukaw," and the sound design duo of Emilio Ben Sparks and Albert Michael Idioma for "GomBurZa" and "Rewind."

Editor Benjamin Gonzales is cited with for his editing work in the films "GomBurZa," "Iti Mapukpukaw" and "A Very Good Girl."

The 72nd FAMAS Awards Night will take place on May 26 at the Fiesta Pavilion of Manila Hotel.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

"GomBurza"

"Iti Mapukpukaw"

"Mallari"

"Papa Mascot"

"Rewind"

"A Very Good Girl"

Best Director

Derick Cabrido for "Mallari"

Mae Cruz for "Rewind"

Pepe Diokno for "GomBurZa"

Louie Ignacio for "Papa Mascot"

Carl Papa for "Iti Mapukpukaw"

Petersen Vargas for "A Very Good Girl"

Best Actor

Ken Chan for "Papa Mascot"

Dingdong Dantes for "Rewind"

Cedrick Juan for "GomBurZa"

Piolo Pascual for "Mallari"

Alden Richards for "Family of Two"

Alfred Vargas for "Pieta"

Best Actress

Kathryn Bernardo for "A Very Good Girl"

Sharon Cuneta for "Family of Two"

Charlie Dizon for "Third World Romance"

Eugene Domingo for "Becky & Badette"

Marian Rivera for "Rewind"

Maricel Soriano for "In His Mother's Eyes"

Best Supporting Actor

Soliman Cruz for "Monday First Screening"

Enchong Dee for "GomBurZa"

Pepe Herrera for "Rewind"

JC Santos for "Mallari"

L.A. Santos for "In His Mother's Eyes"

Romnick Sarmenta for "Becky & Badette"

Best Supporting Actress

Gina Alajar for "Pieta"

Dolly de Leon for "A Very Good Girl"

Alessandra de Rossi for "Firefly"

Gloria Diaz for "Mallari"

Liza Dino-Esguerra for "Papa Mascot"

Ruby Ruiz for "Monday First Screening"

Best Child Actor

Euwenn Mikael Aleta for "Firefly"

Kian Co for "Mallari"

Jordan Lim for "Rewind"

Best Child Actress

Erin Rose Espiritu for "Kampon"

Erin Rose Espiritu for "Papa Mascot"

Elia Ilano for "Ghost Tales"

Best Documentary

"Maria"

"Martial Law"

"Meron sa Siyudad"

Best Short Film

"Huling Sayaw ni Erlinda"

"I Still Think About You"

"Indigo"

"Mission Accomplished"

Best Screenplay

"Firefly"

"GomBurza"

"Iti Mapukpukaw"

"Mallari"

"Papa Mascot"

"Pieta"

Best Cinematography

"Firefly"

"GomBurZa"

"Mallari"

"Rewind"

"Third World Romance"

"A Very Good Girl"

Best Editing

"GomBurZa"

"Iti Mapukpukaw"

"Mallari"

"Papa Mascot"

"Rewind"

"A Very Good Girl"

Best Production Design

"Becky and Badette"

"GomBurZa"

"Mallari"

"Third World Romance"

"A Very Good Girl"

Best Sound

"Becky and Badette"

"GomBurZa"

"Mallari"

"Papa Mascot"

"Rewind"

Best Musical Score

"GomBurZa"

"Iti Mapukpukaw"

"Mallari"

"Papa Mascot"

"Rewind"

"A Very Good Girl"

Best Original Song

"Finggah Lickin'" from Becky and Badette"

"Pag-ibig na Sumpa" from "Mallari"

"Patawad Inay" from "In His Mother's Eyes"

"Sa Ating Paglipad" from "Papa Mascot"

"Sa Duyan ng Pag-asa" from "GomBurZa"

"Sa Yakap Mo" from "Family of Two"

Best Visual Effects

"Firefly"

"GomBurZa"

"Iti Mapukpukaw"

"Mallari"

