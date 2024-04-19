Keanu Reeves voicing Shadow in 'Sonic 3'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Keanu Reeves is joining the cast of "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" to voice the character Shadow the Hedgehog.

The news first broke on "The John Campea Show" and was later confirmed to several entertainment outlets.

Shadow first appeared in the 2001 game "Sonic Adventure 2" as a direct opposite to Sonic — black fur instead of blue — created by Professor Gerald Robotnik, grandfather of villain Dr. Robotnik.

Apart from having speed like Sonic, Shadow has Chaos Control, which allows him to manipulate space and time. While often an antagonist to Sonic, Shadow becomes an anti-hero and an ally in later Sega games.

In a mid-credits scene for 2022's "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" during a search for Robotnik (played by Jim Carrey), the figure of Shadow appears.in a secret facility.

The two "Sonic the Hedgehog" films have a combined box office return of nearly $871 million (P48.billion) and have a planned spin-off series on the character Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba.

A teaser earlier this year confirmed that Carrey would return to portray Robotnik after he previously floated ideas he might retire from acting — his only projects since 2020 are the "Sonic" films.

Eyed to return as well are Ben Schwartz as Sonic, James Marsden as Tom, Tika Sumpter as Maddie, Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails (a character she voiced in the games), and Elba's Knuckles.

Keanu is best known for starring in action films like "The Matrix" and "John Wick" franchises, "Speed," "Johnny Mnemonic" and "47 Ronin."

He has done voice work for "Toy Story 4" and "DC League of Super-Pets," as well as appeared in "Bram Stoker's Dracula," "Constantine," "Point Break," "My Own Private Idaho," "The Devil's Advocate" and the "Bill & Ted" films.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is eyed to come out in late December this year.

