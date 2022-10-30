^

Movies

Pandemic movie 'Broken Blooms' wins awards at international film festivals

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
October 30, 2022 | 10:00am
Pandemic movie 'Broken Blooms' wins awards at international film festivals
Director Louie Ignacio receives the Special Jury Award for his film "Broken Blooms" at the 8th Brasilia International Film Festival in Brazil.
Louie Ignacio via Instagram

 

MANILA, Philippines — Director Louie Ignacio is a veteran of many awards for film and television. But the prestigious Special Jury award he got from the 8th Brasilia International Film Festival in Brazil for "Broken Blooms" is different.

“It’s the first and only Filipino film that made it in the Brazilian filmfest,” he told the press in a thanksgiving event at the Manila Hotel.

The director’s heart leaped for joy when he saw his kababayans wave tiny Filipino flags when he went up the stage after traveling 40 hours from Manila to Brazil to receive the award.

The Brazilians applauded, too. It turned out they identified with some of the scenes. The crystal clear waters where lead stars Jeric Gonzales (named Best Actor at Italy’s 4th Montelupo Fiorentino International Independent Film Festival and at India’s  Mokkho International Film Festival) and Therese Malvar (Mokkho International Film Festival Best Actress) romped as a couple in the film, are reminiscent of Brazil’s long coastline. The Brazilians were also able to relate to the wedding scenes and the COVID-19 situation.

Producer Ferdy Lapuz recalled a comment in the Q and A (Question and Answer) session following the film screening.

“Someone said we handled the pandemic better. The Brazilians also commented that the film should be in competition because it tackled the COVID issue,” Lapuz shared. 

The edge of "Broken Blooms," added Lapuz, lies in how it treated the themes of COVID-19, family and social matters. The themes were serious, but the treatment was not heavy-handed.

The film's other awards are the Gold Remi Award at Houston International Film Festival and Best Narrative Feature at two festivals, namely, the Mokkho International Film Festival and the Tagore International Film Festival.

The Tagore International Film Festival gave Gonzales and Jaclyn Jose Outstanding Achievements for Best Actor and  Best Actress awards; Ignacio, the  Critics’ Choice for Best Director and TM Malones, Best Cinematography honors. Gonzales also won Best Actor at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York.

The Mokkho International Film Festival gave Ignacio a Special Jury for Director.   

The director considers Gonzales his trophy actor since the former succeeded in bringing out the best in the GMA talent.

“I motivated him by promising to give him a best actor award if he does his job well. An award is every actor’s dream. I know Jeric is good.  His talent surfaced in 'Broken Blooms,'" the director said. 

The film will be shown in the Philippines this year. It is the maiden venture of Engr. Benjamin Austria’s Bentria Productions.

RELATED: Jeric Gonzales is still in love with singing

DIRECTOR LOUIE IGNACIO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Henry Cavill confirms he is returning as Superman
4 days ago

Henry Cavill confirms he is returning as Superman

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Henry Cavill confirmed in a video that he would be reprising his role as Clark Kent or Superman in a future project of...
Movies
fbtw
'Ant-Man 3' trailer, poster teases Marvel's next big baddie Kang the Conqueror
4 days ago

'Ant-Man 3' trailer, poster teases Marvel's next big baddie Kang the Conqueror

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Marvel has released the first official trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," teasing further the possibilities...
Movies
fbtw
Good looks and bad magic: 'The School for Good and Evil' review
6 days ago

Good looks and bad magic: 'The School for Good and Evil' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
"The School for Good and Evil" does tackle some good points about grayness and the flawed labels of stories, but these never...
Movies
fbtw
Dwayne Johnson is not the hero you think: 'Black Adam' review
8 days ago

Dwayne Johnson is not the hero you think: 'Black Adam' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Dwayne Johnson not only nails Black Adam's appearance, he portrays him with the perfect amount of strength and charisma, with...
Movies
fbtw
Marvel delays release dates of 'Deadpool 3,' Fantastic Four,' other MCU movies
October 14, 2022 - 9:36am

Marvel delays release dates of 'Deadpool 3,' Fantastic Four,' other MCU movies

By Kristofer Purnell | October 14, 2022 - 9:36am
Disney has overhauled the release schedule of several Marvel Studios films, causing big changes in the calendaring of the...
Movies
fbtw
Apple to release Will Smith film this year despite Oscars slap
October 4, 2022 - 5:43pm

Apple to release Will Smith film this year despite Oscars slap

By Agence France-Presse | October 4, 2022 - 5:43pm
Less than a year after Will Smith shocked millions around the world by slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, his...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with