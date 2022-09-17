Keanu Reeves to return for 'Constantine' sequel

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. has announced that a sequel to 2005's "Constantine" is in development, with Keanu Reeves set to reprise his role as the titular character.

The planned sequel also intends to bring back the original film's director Francis Lawrence, which happened to be his debut film before going on to direct "I Am Legend" and the "Hunger Games" sequels.

Akiva Goldsman, who worked with Lawrence on "I Am Legend," is attached to write the screenplay; previous works of his include "A Beautiful Mind," "Batman Forever" and "The Da Vinci Code."

Goldsman will also produce through his own studio Weed Road Pictures. J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing through the former's Bad Robot studio.

Abrams was initially going to make a "Constantine" series for HBO Max and was already on the search for an actor, but the project is now confirmed to be a bust.

In the DC Comics line, John Constantine is an exorcist and demonologist whose goal is to send every demon on Earth back to hell in order to save his own damned soul.

Since the release of the first "Constantine," Keanu Reeves has gone on to star in the extremely popular "John Wick" franchise and reprised his signature role as Neo in "The Matrix Resurrectons."

