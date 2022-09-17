^

Movies

Keanu Reeves to return for 'Constantine' sequel

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 17, 2022 | 12:37pm
Keanu Reeves to return for 'Constantine' sequel
First look at Keanu Reeves in "John Wick 4"
Twitter / John Wick

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. has announced that a sequel to 2005's "Constantine" is in development, with Keanu Reeves set to reprise his role as the titular character.

The planned sequel also intends to bring back the original film's director Francis Lawrence, which happened to be his debut film before going on to direct "I Am Legend" and the "Hunger Games" sequels.

Akiva Goldsman, who worked with Lawrence on "I Am Legend," is attached to write the screenplay; previous works of his include "A Beautiful Mind," "Batman Forever" and "The Da Vinci Code."

Goldsman will also produce through his own studio Weed Road Pictures. J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing through the former's Bad Robot studio.

Abrams was initially going to make a "Constantine" series for HBO Max and was already on the search for an actor, but the project is now confirmed to be a bust.

In the DC Comics line, John Constantine is an exorcist and demonologist whose goal is to send every demon on Earth back to hell in order to save his own damned soul.

Since the release of the first "Constantine," Keanu Reeves has gone on to star in the extremely popular "John Wick" franchise and reprised his signature role as Neo in "The Matrix Resurrectons."

RELATED: Keanu Reeves is back for more action in 'John Wick 4' teaser

CONSTANTINE

KEANU REEVES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
The emotional power of stories: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' review
2 days ago

The emotional power of stories: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' review

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
"Three Thousand Years of Longing," at its very core, is a film about stories and human emotions.
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Disney releases trailers for 'Enchanted' sequel, live-action 'The Little Mermaid'
5 days ago

WATCH: Disney releases trailers for 'Enchanted' sequel, live-action 'The Little Mermaid'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Disney kicked off the celebrations for their 100th anniversary by dropping trailers for "Disenchanted" and "The Little M...
Movies
fbtw
'We didn't appreciate them then': Julia Roberts defends romantic comedies
7 days ago

'We didn't appreciate them then': Julia Roberts defends romantic comedies

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Seasoned actress Julia Roberts is making her romantic-comedy comeback in "Ticket to Paradise," and she feels the genre...
Movies
fbtw
'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser cries during standing ovation for comeback film
11 days ago

'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser cries during standing ovation for comeback film

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Actor Brendan Fraser couldn't help but let his emotions show after his comeback film "The Whale" received a six-minute standing...
Movies
fbtw
FDCP, NCCA sign MOU to screen restored classic Filipino films
September 1, 2022 - 11:02am

FDCP, NCCA sign MOU to screen restored classic Filipino films

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | September 1, 2022 - 11:02am
The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and the National Commission for Culture & the Arts (NCCA) signed a...
Movies
fbtw
Of family and territorial space: 'Beast' review
August 29, 2022 - 11:19am

Of family and territorial space: 'Beast' review

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Earl D.C. Bracamonte | August 29, 2022 - 11:19am
"Beast" is a parallel story of a father trying to ensure the safety of his family during a safari trip gone awry, and a parent...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with