'Blonde' trailer teases personal look into Marilyn Monroe

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix's official trailer for the upcoming movie "Blonde" sees Ana de Armas portray the complex life of Norma Jeane Mortenson, better known as actress, model, and sex symbol Marilyn Monroe.

The film is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which dives further into the darker side of Monroe's celebrity life and the struggles she faced to keep her mental state afloat.

Director Andrew Dominik, who directed "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" and two episodes of "Mindhunter," is not holding back as he created "Blonde" with a NC-17 rating — a first for any streaming platform.

The trailer mainly consists of de Armas' Monroe speaking to Bobby Cannavale's Joe DiMaggio about how the actress rose to fame, intercut with flashing lights and Monroe putting on a happy face for the public eye.

"I've played Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe... I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe,” the tragic actress says.

The trailer continues with de Armas unraveling her true emotions about being a female celebrity of her kind in the '50s and '60s, all set to "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," which Monroe herself sang in the 1953 film "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

These include weaving through fans and paparazzi, scratching her cheek, being carried down a hallway, and screaming as she crashes a car into a tree.

"Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen," de Armas ends as the title card appears.

De Armas is coming off the heels of another huge 2022 Netflix film, "The Gray Man" opposite Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, having been a scene-stealer in "Blade Runner 2049," "Knives Out," and "No Time to Die."

Starring with de Armas and Cannavale are Adrien Brody as Monroe's future husband Arthur Miller, Julianne Nicholson as Monroe's mother, Toby Huss as Monroe's personal makeup artist Allan "Whitey" Snyder, and Caspar Phillipson as U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

"Blonde" will begin streaming on Netflix on September 28 after competing at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

