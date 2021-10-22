Harry Styles to make Marvel debut as Thanos' brother Eros

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles waves to the audience after performing during the BRIT Awards 2020 ceremony and live show in London on February 18, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — One Direction member Harry Styles made headlines this week as he is reportedly joining Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) latest offering, “Eternals.”

Though Marvel Studios remained tight-lipped about Styles’ appearance in the film, One Direction fans were quite excited and have been expressing their full support ever since "Variety’" entertainment reporter Matt Donnelly broke the news on Twitter.

Donnelly, along with other journalists who attended the red carpet world premiere of “Eternals” at the iconic El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, revealed that Styles will be appearing as Eros, the polarizing brother of the diabolical Thanos.

“Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” his tweet reads.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer-songwriter, who is currently in the US for his “Love on Tour” concert tour until November 24, hasn’t confirmed the news as well.

Other than his own documentary films and the one time he did a cameo on iCarly for its “iGo One Direction” episode, the British singer is yet to stretch his acting credits, so the mixed reactions were quite normal. Harry may look like a movie star, albeit not an MCU material (but we could be wrong).

For those who are excited to see the film, here’s what you need to know. Warning: spoilers ahead for Marvel fans.

Directed by award-winning Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao ("The Rider," "Nomadland"), “Eternals” is the 26th film in the MCU series that stars some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and the eternally regal Angelina Jolie.

The official review embargo for “Eternals” will be lifted worldwide on Sunday, October 24, so until then, there are no reviews available online yet. According to those who were lucky enough to preview the film, however, “Eternals” is by far the most spectacularly different of all Marvel movies, offering a fresh set of MCU mythologies.

According to Peter Sciretta, founder and editor of film critic site Slash Film, “Eternals” had rendered him with more complex thoughts (in a good way) after watching the film. “Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense. It takes some big swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (not a criticism), other times feels like no other superhero movie ever,” his tweet reads.

With MCU’s unfaltering reputation for always delivering its promise, coupled with a sweeping visual direction from Zhao, and an ensemble filled with actors who are awe-inspiring in their own rights, “Eternals” could potentially become Marvel Studio’s next masterpiece despite it being pushed back a year later by the global pandemic.

