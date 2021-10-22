



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Movies

                        
Harry Styles to make Marvel debut as Thanos' brother Eros

                        

                        
Seph Asong - Philstar.com
October 22, 2021 | 5:20pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Harry Styles to make Marvel debut as Thanos' brother Eros
British singer-songwriter Harry Styles waves to the audience after performing during the BRIT Awards 2020 ceremony and live show in London on February 18, 2020.
AFP/Adrian Dennis

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — One Direction member Harry Styles made headlines this week as he is reportedly joining Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) latest offering, “Eternals.” 



Though Marvel Studios remained tight-lipped about Styles’ appearance in the film, One Direction fans were quite excited and have been expressing their full support ever since "Variety’" entertainment reporter Matt Donnelly broke the news on Twitter. 



Donnelly, along with other journalists who attended the red carpet world premiere of “Eternals” at the iconic El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, revealed that Styles will be appearing as Eros, the polarizing brother of the diabolical Thanos.



“Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” his tweet reads.



The “Watermelon Sugar” singer-songwriter, who is currently in the US for his “Love on Tour” concert tour until November 24, hasn’t confirmed the news as well. 



Other than his own documentary films and the one time he did a cameo on iCarly for its “iGo One Direction” episode, the British singer is yet to stretch his acting credits, so the mixed reactions were quite normal. Harry may look like a movie star, albeit not an MCU material (but we could be wrong). 



For those who are excited to see the film, here’s what you need to know. Warning: spoilers ahead for Marvel fans. 



Directed by award-winning Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao ("The Rider," "Nomadland"), “Eternals” is the 26th film in the MCU series that stars some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and the eternally regal Angelina Jolie. 



The official review embargo for “Eternals” will be lifted worldwide on Sunday, October 24, so until then, there are no reviews available online yet. According to those who were lucky enough to preview the film, however, “Eternals” is by far the most spectacularly different of all Marvel movies, offering a fresh set of MCU mythologies.



According to Peter Sciretta, founder and editor of film critic site Slash Film, “Eternals” had rendered him with more complex thoughts (in a good way) after watching the film. “Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense. It takes some big swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (not a criticism), other times feels like no other superhero movie ever,” his tweet reads. 



With MCU’s unfaltering reputation for always delivering its promise, coupled with a sweeping visual direction from Zhao, and an ensemble filled with actors who are awe-inspiring in their own rights, “Eternals” could potentially become Marvel Studio’s next masterpiece despite it being pushed back a year later by the global pandemic. 



RELATED: Venice Film Fest jury wanted Best Actor for both Dennis Trillo, John Arcilla


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      HARRY STYLES
                                                      MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Magandang Gabi Bayan' Halloween specials streaming for free for limited time
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
22 hours ago

                              
                              
'Magandang Gabi Bayan' Halloween specials streaming for free for limited time


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
While it is still uncertain if seasoned broadcaster Noli De Castro will return to ABS-CBN's flagship nightly newscast "TV...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'World's longest cinema lockdown' to end in NCR, restore 300K jobs
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'World's longest cinema lockdown' to end in NCR, restore 300K jobs


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The 19-month long closure of cinemas took a severe blow to the entire movie industry, leading to unprecedented massive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Disney delays upcoming Marvel movies, 'Indiana Jones 5'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Disney delays upcoming Marvel movies, 'Indiana Jones 5'


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Marvel is on the move again. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Batman, Aquaman 2, and more: DC Comics teases future projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
The Batman, Aquaman 2, and more: DC Comics teases future projects


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
"The Batman," slated to be released in March 2022, also stars Andy Serkis as Bruce's trusted butler Alfred, Colin Farrell...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: First look at new 'Scream'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: First look at new 'Scream'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
American horror movie franchise “Scream” is back as it released its official movie trailer online.

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is Timoth&eacute;e Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is Timothée Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
The excitement is drumming up as Timothée Chalamet recently dropped the first look at his Willy Wonka character interpretation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with