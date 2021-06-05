Darryl Yap under fire anew for his movie 'Gluta'

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial director Darryl Yap found himself again in the receiving end of criticisms for his upcoming movie “Gluta” starring Ella Cruz.

Social media users called out Darryl for being problematic.

Twitter user @elyn_bernos hoped that people in the showbiz industry should stop giving the director a platform for his works.

“Darryl Yap’s #GLUTA is so problematic but what’s new right basura naman talaga siya. I just hope people in the showbiz industry realize that and stop giving him a platform,” she said.

“Its 2021 and here come Darryl Yap new movie #Gluta. WTF IS UP WITH THE BLACKFACE???? Keep tayo!!! This is why blackface is offensive,” @AkoSiPabloCruz wrote on Twitter.

Twitter user @abeabeshaupsaup said that white culture is still in Filipinos psyche because of the film.

“I thought the film industry in the Philippines is moving forward not until I saw this. This shows that white culture is still in Filipinos psyche. Please educate also make this movie flop. #gluta #blackface #culturalappropriation problematic Darryl Yap,” he said.

During the recent virtual press conference of the film, Darryl defended his movie saying he respects everyone’s opinion but will not consider it as a fact.

“Political correctness is b*s*. If people will say that I'm problematic for making Ella as a black person, then that's their opinion, I won’t consider that as a fact,” he said.

In February, Darryl defended his film "Tililing" after Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano found nothing funny about the movie poster.