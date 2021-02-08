Darryl Yap defends ‘Tililing’ after psychology major Liza Soberano criticizes movie poster

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano found nothing funny about the poster for the upcoming film “Tililing,” directed by controversial filmmaker Darryl Yap.

The said poster features stars Baron Geisler, Gina Pareño, Chad Kinis, Donnalyn Bartolome, Candy Pangilinan and Yumi Lacsamana making exaggerated facial expressions with all their tongues stuck out.

Really hoping that this movie will spread awareness and enlighten us on the struggles of dealing with mental health. But the poster? It’s a no for me. Mental health is NOT a joke. Stop the stigma. pic.twitter.com/EHndPS2khs — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) February 8, 2021

“Tililing” is a Filipino term used to describe someone who is not sane.

“Really hoping that this movie will spread awareness and enlighten us on the struggles of dealing with mental health,” Liza posted Monday along with a photo of the poster.

“But the poster? It’s a no for me. Mental health is NOT a joke. Stop the stigma.”

Liza began taking up her Bachelor of Science in Psychology in Southville International School and Colleges back in 2018.

Darryl has since responded through a post on the official VinCentiments page.

“Sa iyo, Miss Liza Soberano, ang iyong pag-asa na sana’y makapagbigay liwanag ang aming pelikula sa pagpapalawak ng kaalaman sa pangkalusugang pangkaisipan ay hindi masasayang. HINDI KA NAMIN BIBIGUIN,” he wrote.

The filmmaker said that members of the cast dealt with their own struggles that reinforced their mental health, which is why they would not accept the project if it contradicted their beliefs and personalities.

“Matatalino ang aking mga artista, at matapang ang kanilang direktor,” Darryl continued.



“Kapag napanood niyo na po ang #Tililing ay mauunawaan ninyo bakit ito ang titulo, bakit nakalabas ang kanilang dila; at bakit namin tinitindigan ang kalidad at mensahe ng pelikula.

Kaisa po ninyo kami sa inyong adbokasiya.”

The director said in a 2019 story conference that the film is a mix of different genres, including a little horror, comedy and drama.