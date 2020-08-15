COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
UP Diliman offers class on K-dramas
Scene from the Korean romantic drama series "Crash Landing on You."
Netflix/Released
UP Diliman offers class on K-dramas
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2020 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines Diliman is now offering an elective class analyzing Korean drama series this summer. 

Based on the university's computerized registration system, Class Code 29828 refers to Special Topics: Analysis of K-drama Series. The class is offered by UP Diliman's College of Mass Communication. 

Students who will enroll in the subject need internet connection, video conferencing apps such as Google Meet, Messenger, Viber or Zoom. They must have computer or gadget (desktop, laptop, tablet, cellphone) with working video and audio input/output, including an account at the University Virtual Learning Environment, which is a learning management system of UP teachers.  

Students also need a Netflix subscription or any access to the following K-drama series: "Crash Landing on You" (CLOY), "Chicago Typewriter" and "Misaeng."

The subject also advised the students to start watching the three K-Drama series. 
 
"You may start watching the three kdrama series enumerated. This course is open to all colleges," it said. 

The subject has a total slots of 20 students only. 

In a Facebook group Narinig Ko Sa UP, a netizen posted the screenshot of the elective class offered. 

"Dami makaka-UNO dito!!! (A lot of students will ace this subject)," the netizen wrote. 

As of writing, the post has now over 2,500 reactions and a thousand of comments. 

