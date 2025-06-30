Rainy start to the week: LPA, monsoon to bring rains across Philippines

Pedestrians braved the downpour with their umbrellas in Baguio City on Friday afternoon.

MANILA, Philippines — The trough of a low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon are expected to bring rains and thunderstorms over large parts of the country on Monday, June 30, the state weather bureau said.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located approximately 1,230 kilometers east of Central Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). The weather bureau noted that the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.

PAGASA said the LPA's trough will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, and Quezon. Residents in these areas are advised to watch out for possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Monsoon affecting other regions. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, will bring similar weather conditions—cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms—over Metro Manila, Mindanao, MIMAROPA, CALABARZON, the rest of Central Luzon, and the remaining areas of the Visayas.

The rest of Luzon can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, primarily due to localized thunderstorms.