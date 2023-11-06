UN special rapporteur in Philippines to examine impacts of climate change on human rights

Residents salvage belongings from their destroyed houses at Talisay in Cebu province on December 17, 2021, a day after Super Typhoon Rai hit.

MANILA, Philippines — A United Nations special rapporteur is in the country to look into the impacts of climate change on human rights as well as the protection of Filipino environmental defenders.

Green and rights groups are hopeful that the visit of Ian Fry, the first special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate, will address the challenges faced by the protectors of nature and lead to collaborative solutions.

The Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change. It is also identified as one of the world’s deadliest places for environmental and land defenders.

During his visit, Fry will focus on loss and damage caused by climate change, climate change legislation, litigation and intergenerational justice, protection of environmental defenders, and gender responses to climate change, according to the UN.

The special rapporteur will also examine how climate change forces people to be displaced from their land, and will explore the measures being taken to address this.

He will travel to Metro Manila, Leyte and Iloilo to meet with communities affected by climate change. He will also meet government officials and representatives from civil society.

Fry will be in the Philippines until November 15. He will present his report to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2024.

Violations under Marcos Jr. admin

Groups called on the UN mission to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the reported environmental and human rights violations that have taken place under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment stressed that despite Marcos' rhetoric on climate action and environmental protection, “plunderous policies, including laws like the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 and the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, as well as “ecologically-destructive” projects such as the New Manila International Airport and the Kaliwa Dam continue.

“A thorough investigation into the situation of climate change and human rights in the Philippines will undoubtedly reveal that Marcos Jr.’s aspiration to portray himself a climate advocate internationally is nothing but mere posturing,” Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment national coordinator Jon Bonifacio said.

Kalikasan PNE also noted the government’s “lack of response” on the attacks against land and environmental defenders. For the 10th straight year, the Philippines was named the deadliest country in Asia for land and environmental advocates by watchdog Global Witness.

Plight of indigenous peoples

Katribu Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas, Sandugo - Movement of Moro and Indigenous Peoples for Self-Determination, and Bai Indigenous Women's said that they are looking forward to dialogue with Fry on dams, mines and other projects that drive indigenous peoples out of their ancestral lands.

The Philippine Task Force for Indigenous Peoples' Rights, for its part, urged the UN mission to probe the situation of indigenous peoples and implement remedies to stop the criminalization, red-tagging, and plunder of ancestral lands.

“As it is in the world, IP in the Philippines are steadfast defenders of the environment and contribute the least to climate change. Yet, they face threats to their ancestral lands that they cultivated, preserved, and protected for generations,” TFIP campaign and advocacy officer Tyrone Beyer said.

The group also called on the authorities to surface Bontoc-Ibaloi-Kankanaey Dexter Capuyan and a member of its staff, Gene Roz Jamil “Bazoo” De Jesus who were abducted by alleged agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in April.