BuCor defers plan to relocate headquarters to Masungi

This photo taken on December 1, 2022 shows a general view of the Masungi Georeserve in Baras.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections said it will pause its plan to relocate its headquarters to the Masungi Georeserve, pending review, after intense backlash from environmental groups who warned that this may damage the biodiversity and natural resources of the Upper Marikina watershed.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. announced during a Senate hearing on their planned construction within most of the 300-hectare georeserve Tuesday that this is “held in abeyance pending further studies.”

“The plan to relocate its national headquarters to this site will be held in abeyance pending further studies to be undertaken taking into consideration the impact on the environment with the construction of BuCor facilities in the area,” Catapang said.

The corrections chief said he hopes an urban planner or environmental planner could help them conduct their studies on the environmental impact of erecting a structure within the 270-hectare lot it claims inside Masungi. He said this study may take six months to a year.

“If it’s not worth it, we’ll not pursue [it],” Catapang said. “What I will do now if this is really not available or not for us, we will just put the forest rangers, we also have our agro-forest team that can help conserve and strengthen the ecosystem in the area.”

The BuCor’s plan to transfer its headquarters and training institute within Masungi Georeserve, an award-winning ecotourism site and conservation initiative in Rizal province, drew criticisms and raised concerns that the move will damage the fragile Upper Marikina watershed.

Masungi is a conservation area known for its lush sceneries and sprawling karst landscape. It is also home to more than 400 species of flora and fauna, some of which are rare and threatened.

Masungi, located on the foothills of the Sierra Madre, is part of the 26,000-hectare Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape.

The Upper Marikina watershed plays a critical role in the climate fight by serving as a buffer against storms and by regulating water flow toward Metro Manila.

Over the years, Masungi has locked horns with quarry operators, resort owners and other entities who illegally occupy forestlands within the Upper Marikina Watershed. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources recently canceled quarrying permits within the Masungi Geopark Project.