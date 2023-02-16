DENR reviews clearance process for solar and wind projects, studies alt fuel use for shipping

A photograph taken on December 9, 2022 shows the sun setting over an offshore wind farm, off the coast of the French Western city of Saint-Nazaire.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is reviewing the environmental clearance process for onshore and offshore solar and wind projects, and studying the use of alternative fuels for shipping as part of the government's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, its chief said on Thursday.

Environment Secretary Toni Loyzaga said the government wants to work with the Nordic governments and the private sector to accelerate the decarbonization of different industries in the Philippines.

"We are reviewing the environmental clearance processes for onshore and offshore solar power. This is to facilitate more capital investments in the renewable energy sector, but also to bring us up to speed in terms of global standards of competitiveness in this regard," Loyzaga said during the Nordic-Philippine Climate Executive Dialogue held at The Manila Hotel.

To reduce emissions from the transport sector, the agency is focusing on sustainable mobility and shipping.

Seafarers will need to be equipped with adequate skills and training to operate new technologies and handle alternative fuel sources like ammonia, which could pose a significant health and safety risk to them.

"As we are the primary source of professional seafarers all over the world, there must be just a transition here," Loyzaga said.

Waste-to-Energy, mining

The environment chief added the agency is conducting a survey of waste-to-fuel and waste-to-energy technologies “to address the growing solid waste problem.” The Ecological Solid Waste Management Act and the Clean Air Act prohibit incineration—or the burning of wastes that emits poisonous and toxic fumes.

Green groups opposed to the technology of waste-to-energy say it poses harm not only to the environment but also to people’s health.

According to Loyzaga, there is also a need to revitalize the mining industry and steer the sector toward a safe and sustainable future. The mining industry only accounts for less than one percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

"The DENR believes that the resilient mining industry could be an effective vehicle for supporting the improvements in our people’s quality of life through capital formation and wealth creation," Loyzaga said.

"But it must invest simultaneously in operational efficiency, social and environmental protection, climate change mitigation and adaptation and disaster risk reduction," she added.

Nordic interventions

The embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden on Thursday held a high-level dialogue to tackle sustainable and innovative solutions to address climate change.

"Our four embassies have joined forces to provide a venue for climate discourse to increase our awareness and understanding about the challenges of climate change, to facilitate a dialogue among public sector, business, civil society and academe, and to work together towards possible solutions in the context of sustainable development and circular economy," Finnish Ambassador Juha Pyykkö said.

The Nordic embassies in the country said they are working with the Philippine government and with private organizations to promote a green, competitive and sustainable development.

"The Nordic countries are at the forefront of pushing forward the climate action agenda and at the same time presenting climate-smart solutions and we are committed to be the most sustainable region in the world by 2030. We are also committed to sharing our experiences to the world, to the Philippines," Norwegian Ambassador Christian Halaas-Lyster said.