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‘Can’t return home for Undas? Hear mass, pray’

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2026 | 12:00am
â€˜Canâ€™t return home for Undas? Hear mass, prayâ€™
Vendors prepare floral arrangements at the Dangwa market in Manila yesterday ahead of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.
Edd Gumban, File

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos unable to return to their provinces on All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days due to high transportation costs can remember the departed by hearing mass and offering prayers, Manila Cathedral vice rector Fr. Vicente Gabriel Bautista said yesterday.

While travel costs could hinder people from going home on Undas, people can “go to parishes in their communities and celebrate mass and after the celebration of the Eucharist, they could pray together as a family and remember them,” Bautista said.

Some Filipinos are mulling canceling their trips to save money as fares have increased due to soaring fuel prices influenced by the Middle East conflict.

Philippine Ports Authority general manager Jay Santiago earlier said they expect passenger traffic at ports during the holiday break to be lower than last year.

Meanwhile, about 2,529 security screening officers of the Office for Transportation Security have had their vacation leaves canceled to ensure sufficient personnel and uninterrupted operations during Undas.– Rudy Santos

UNDAS
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