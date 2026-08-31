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Cyclones, habagat toll climbs to 33 dead, 8.8 million affected

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 31, 2026 | 6:15pm
Cyclones, habagat toll climbs to 33 dead, 8.8 million affected
Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard rescuing an elderly woman from floods in San Fernando, Pampanga on Aug. 31, 2026.
Philippine Coast Guard / Released

MANILA, Philippines — More than 8.8 million people have been affected by Tropical Cyclones Luis, Maymay and Neneng and the enhanced southwest monsoon, or habagat, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday.

As of noon on August 31, the NDRRMC said around 2.5 million families across 10 regions had been affected.

About 164,500 people from 46,900 families were staying in 1,365 evacuation centers nationwide.

The NDRRMC also reported 33 deaths, up from 32 on Sunday.

  • Benguet (15): Mountainous hazards accounted for heavy casualties, including 10 landslide-related deaths in Baguio City, three in Atok, and two in La Trinidad.
  • Rizal (4): Two fatalities were recorded from a rockslide in Rodriguez, one from a fallen tree in Antipolo, and one from drowning in Binangonan.
  • Batangas (4): Deaths included drowning incidents in Batangas City and Mabini, an electrocution in Lipa, and a landslide fatality in Santa Teresita.
  • Caloocan (3): Three individuals died due to drowning.
  • Quezon (2): Drowning fatalities were recorded in Candelaria and Sariaya.
  • Occidental Mindoro (2): Two deaths occurred in Rizal due to electrocution and drowning.

La Union, Oriental Mindoro, and Negros Occidental: One drowning fatality each was confirmed in Luna, Puerto Galera, and Cadiz.

Nineteen people remain injured, primarily across Benguet (12), Abra (2), Quezon City (2), Ilocos Sur (1), Rizal (1), and Cavite (1). 

Search and retrieval operations continue for three missing individuals in Manila, Quezon City, and Batangas City.

Severe flooding and rain-induced landslides have inflicted P6.12 billion in infrastructure damage and P2.32 billion in agricultural losses. 

Damage to residential structures reached 3,300 homes, of which 405 were totally destroyed and 2,900 partially damaged, according to the NDRRMC.

HABAGAT

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL

NDRRMC

TROPICAL CYCLONE
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