Castro stays as Palace Press Officer

MANILA, Philippines — Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro retained her position in the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) as Palace Press Officer, according to PCO Acting Secretary Dave Gomez.

Gomez confirmed the development in a message to reporters on Wednesday, weeks after Castro submitted her courtesy resignation as the new PCO took over the office on July 10.

“She is doing a fine job!” Gomez said in a message to reporters.

In a separate order, it is shown that Castro’s re-appointment was issued on July 29.

It said that Castro will lead the “coordination and delivery of official press briefings and media engagements on behalf of the Office of the President and the PCO.”

Meanwhile, Gomez also said that there are no new appointees in the PCO so far.

Castro assumed her position in February, at the same time as then-acting PCO Secretary Jay Ruiz, who was later succeeded by Gomez in early July.